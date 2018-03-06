AM
Feb 2, 2021
The course was conducted with a lot of passion, which is admirable. Sometimes, the videos can get a little lengthy. However, they are made enjoyable by how enthusiastically the content was taught!
YC
Jun 26, 2020
The best thing about this course is Prof. Ruzic. Thanks to him, I felt no problem in understanding concepts and the practical approach has helped me memorize lot of stuff.
By David D•
Mar 6, 2018
Excellent effort! The course material spans a wide range of physics geared to the layman level but still enough depth to be worthwhile. Well presented and varied and especially nice to have 'test' questions and answers even if one didn't sign up to pay!
By Nazif H•
Mar 27, 2020
Thanks for given me opportunity to learnt the course
By Nathan G•
Sep 2, 2020
amazing course, learned a vast amount about nuclear energy and sparked my interest to further my knowledge in the subject! thank you!
By Vipul A•
Jun 18, 2020
Brilliant course ,assignment done with great enthusiasm..
By Deleted A•
May 30, 2021
The only reason why I am leaving a low rating is because of the unfair peer grading done in this course. I started this course with so much of enthusiasm and I was so happy to learn so many amazing things from Professor Ruzic. A lot of learners are just teaming up with each other to get full grades on their assignment even when they haven't even submitted the whole work or have even submitted something else. I worked so hard on my assignments and all of my solutions are correct. I took the right approach and solved everything as asked. However, 2 learners graded me poorly, I really don't know what they would get out of it. I am so sad to leave this course but I hope the team looks into this unfair grading practice by peers.
By Anmol M•
Feb 3, 2021
The course was conducted with a lot of passion, which is admirable. Sometimes, the videos can get a little lengthy. However, they are made enjoyable by how enthusiastically the content was taught!
By Lakshmi R•
Oct 30, 2020
for those who are looking for knowledge regarding Energy and environmental issues, this is one of the best
By Tushar K•
Aug 16, 2018
Great course by Prof. Ruzic. Very well explained, fun assignments as well.
By JL C•
Jun 17, 2018
Excellent course and really enjoyable
By Farhan A•
Aug 16, 2019
Awesome Course!!!
By SURENDRA L•
Oct 11, 2017
Wonderful course
By SIVAGURU M S•
Jul 6, 2020
Good
By Khaled A R•
Jul 24, 2019
I missed an assignment due to technical issue with no response from the course team (the excel sheet of the assignment was password protected. I posted a thread to ask for help and no one responded). I was very enthusiastic about the progress i was making until this happened.
By HIRAM D T R•
Sep 19, 2020
I finished the course and I want to say that it was excellent. I am a petroleum engineer and looking for courses related to my profession Coursera suggested this course to me. At first I did it to make my resume more attractive to recruiters. To my Surprise the content of the course was so entertaining and Professor Ruzic's passion and ease explanation made me commit to completing the course (I had some setbacks in the work). By the way I admire the professor's ability to write backwards!
By Charles A•
Jul 12, 2020
I can use what I learned in this course in both my personal and professional life. It has broadened my knowledge of energy creation and usage in the world. It also has deepened my knowledge of the pro's and con's of using different types of energy, and how economics drives our choices.
By VENKATESWARLU A•
Jul 26, 2021
Really excellent course offered by university of Illinois Urbana - Champaign. Enjoyed every minute in this course. Also very informative course. Main thing That I loved is The part How things work in every topic of this course. That practical learning will help every learner.
By Rituraj D•
Jul 8, 2020
Great course to learn about the current day scenario of energy. Though it is mainly about the status in US as the university is there but it gave me many new things to study upon and I learnt many things.
By Y V S C•
Jun 27, 2020
The best thing about this course is Prof. Ruzic. Thanks to him, I felt no problem in understanding concepts and the practical approach has helped me memorize lot of stuff.
By Efstathia N•
Jan 1, 2021
An excellent course! Professor Ruzic is one of the best I've ever met - even online. I would love to take another course with him, as well. Keep up the wonderful work!
By BoumTAC•
Nov 23, 2021
One of the best courses I took. The content is really great and the teacher is one of the greatest I have
By Fabricio A V C•
Aug 16, 2020
Excellent course developed by the university, and above all an excellent professor David Ruzic
By Dipender S•
Jul 13, 2021
Amazing course, Not only with theory studies it gave a practical exposure to us.
By Mustafizur R•
Jun 30, 2020
Just love to learn.. Professor was very interesting person with great attitude .
By Dnyanesh D S•
Aug 17, 2020
The course is excellent. Teaching / explanations from Prof. Ruzic is best.
By Gabriel C•
Aug 8, 2021
Very educational course ! interesting and fascinating