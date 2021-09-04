About this Course

2,352 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

This course is suitable for anyone who is interested in energy harvesting.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Basic concept of Thermodynamics

  • Introduction to Material Science

  • Mechanism, principles, applications of triboelectric energy harvesting

Skills you will gain

  • Energy solution
  • Thermodynamics
  • Material science
  • Energy harvesting
  • Triboelectric
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

This course is suitable for anyone who is interested in energy harvesting.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Sungkyunkwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1. Energy and Thermodynamics

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2 : Materials property and Energy Harvesting

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3 : Energy Harvesting _ Triboelectric Nanogenerator

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4 : Application of TENG

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ENERGY HARVESTING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder