Joining this course presents opportunity to learn about energy harvesting that refers to a technology that converts the energy discarded in our daily lives into useful electrical energy that we can use. As we all know, most of low-power electronics, such as remote sensors, are driven by batteries. However, even when it comes to long-lasting batteries, they face an issue that is a regular replacement. It can turn out to be costly as there are hundreds of sensors in remote locations. Whereas, energy harvesting technologies supply unlimited operating life of low-power equipment and even remove the need to replace batteries where it is costly, unfeasible, or unsafe. The whole sessions cover the concept of energy harvesting technologies, which has gained popularity over the last few years, and thus will be beneficial for those who seeks for understanding principles and their applications.
This course is suitable for anyone who is interested in energy harvesting.
Basic concept of Thermodynamics
Introduction to Material Science
Mechanism, principles, applications of triboelectric energy harvesting
- Energy solution
- Thermodynamics
- Material science
- Energy harvesting
- Triboelectric
Sungkyunkwan University
Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) was established in 1398 as the highest national educational institute in the early years of Joseon Dynasty in Korea. At present with the support of the world-renowned global company Samsung, SKKU is leading the development of higher education in Korea. SKKU actively encourages international collaboration through developing cutting-edge research and educational programs with its global partners.
Week 1. Energy and Thermodynamics
Week 2 : Materials property and Energy Harvesting
Week 3 : Energy Harvesting _ Triboelectric Nanogenerator
Week 4 : Application of TENG
