About this Course

3,336 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
ESG Investing: Financial Decisions in Flux Specialization
Beginner Level

Previous investment experience is helpful but not required. 

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Draw conclusions about how Big Data and artificial intelligence can aid in ESG investing analysis, and describe inherent challenges.

  • Differentiate between different forms of deceptive business practices, including green washing, social washing, and pink washing.

  • Detail how certain investors’ interests may be driving increased attention on ESG investing.

  • Explain why ESG remains a work in progress and list some anticipated developments.

Skills you will gain

  • Data collection and analysis
  • ESG ratings
  • sentiment signals
  • ESG investing disclosures
  • Green washing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
ESG Investing: Financial Decisions in Flux Specialization
Beginner Level

Previous investment experience is helpful but not required. 

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Interactive Brokers

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Using Advanced Technology for Further Analysis

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Exploring Investment Sentiment Signals: Industry Insights from Sentifi (Parts 1-3)

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Exploring Investment Sentiment Signals: Industry Insights from Sentifi (Parts 4-6)

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Exploring Investment Sentiment Signals: Industry Insights from Sentifi (Parts 7-8)

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min)

About the ESG Investing: Financial Decisions in Flux Specialization

ESG Investing: Financial Decisions in Flux

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder