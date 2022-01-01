- Data Science
- Green Assets
- Risk Management
- ESG history
- Industry Transformation
- UN Sustainable Development Goals
- ESG investing strategy
- ESG integration
- ESG factor analysis
- Commodities
- Tobacco
- Forestry
ESG Investing: Financial Decisions in Flux Specialization
Make informed, ESG-influenced investment decisions. By the end of this specialization, students with basic knowledge of traditional financial products should be able to make more informed investment decisions against an ever-changing, ESG-influenced backdrop.
What you will learn
Describe how ESG principals originated, and how governing frameworks, strategies, and investment products are evolving in the financial markets.
Integrate ESG factors when conducting fundamental analyses and offer insights about approaches to sustainable portfolio management construction.
Analyze ESG-focused financial products such as green bonds, social bonds, and ESG-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Examine how Big Data can complement fundamental analysis, and differentiate between different forms of deceptive business practices.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Integrate ESG factors when conducting fundamental analyses, offer insights about approaches to sustainable portfolio management construction, and align ESG factors with organizational frameworks such as the UN's SDGs and SASB frameworks.
Perform evaluations of green assets, including bonds, ESG-themed ETFs, and certain stocks and commodities.
Demonstrate how to analyze asset valuation based on sentiment signals and ESG ratings.
Draw conclusions about ESG disclosures, as well as unresolved issues about accountability and how ESG investing is defined.
Previous investment experience is helpful but not required. Familiarity with fixed-income products and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is recommended.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
ESG Investing: Setting Standards & Conducting Analysis
The ESG Investing: Setting Standards & Conducting Analysis course provides students with basic knowledge of traditional financial products with some fundamental concepts to help better define what ESG is, including the rationale behind its inception, and how it has developed. Through the series of video, webinar, and reading modules in this course, you’ll learn how to identify and describe the basic principles underpinning the “E”, “S” and “G” in ESG, as well as obtain a brief background of ESG’s origins and evolution. You should also acquire insights into certain global and domestic goals and frameworks that drive and support issuers’ ESG agendas for economic, financial, and ethical purposes, as well as learn how to examine and construct different investment strategies aligned with investment returns, such as negative/exclusionary screening and integration. You should also gain a clearer view of how businesses form their ESG strategies, as well as some of the risks they face, and how they may be mitigated.
ESG Investing: Industry Impacts & Transformations
Through this ESG Investing: Industry Impacts & Transformations course, students with basic knowledge of traditional financial products can explore how certain financial market sectors have been transforming, amid a heightened focus on risk factors that underpin the three pillars of ESG. For example, what led age-old, iconic companies such as Borden and Dean Foods to file for bankruptcy? How are traditional oil giants BP and Exxon Mobil managing the energy transition? And what steps are firms such as International Paper and WestRock taking to align their business operations with forestry concerns? Through a series of video, webinar, and reading modules, among other objectives, you’ll learn how to conduct critical analyses about certain market sector changes, including dairy, tobacco, energy, and forest products, as well as examine the potential role for certain commodities, as industries such as the auto sector undergo transformation. You should also be able to assess the potential impacts on the creditworthiness of certain high yield companies amid shifts in ESG strategies.
ESG-focused Financial Products
As ESG investing continues to evolve, so do the funding mechanisms many companies, organizations, and governments use to finance their stated goals. Indeed, ESG-focused financial products, or ‘green assets’, have been growing in volume – as well as by type. In the fixed income space alone, instruments available to investors include green bonds, social bonds, sustainability-linked bonds, climate awareness bonds, gender bonds, and others – not to mention a growing list of ESG-themed exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
ESG Data & Accountability
In this course, we’ll introduce students with basic knowledge of traditional financial products to data-driven resources they can use to complement their fundamental analysis. We’ll also highlight certain deceptive marketing practices that can paint a rosier picture of addressing ESG-related concerns than may actually be the case.
Interactive Brokers
Interactive Brokers is a leading online trading solution for traders, investors and advisors, with direct global access to stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds. Find our upcoming webinars at ibkrwebinars.com , daily market commentary at tradersinsight.news, and more how to courses at tradersacademy.online
