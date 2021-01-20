About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
ESG Investing: Financial Decisions in Flux Specialization
Beginner Level

Previous investment experience is helpful but not required. 

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe how environmental, social and governance principals originated and how related practices have been evolving in the financial markets.

  • Identify global initiatives that helped drive, and continue to support, the framework for ESG investing.

  • Differentiate the risks a company may face when analyzing it for “E”, “S”, and “G” factors.

  • Provide details about certain business sector trends such as those in water and waste management, clean transportation, and energy.

Skills you will gain

  • UN Sustainable Development Goals
  • ESG investing strategy
  • ESG integration
  • ESG history
  • ESG factor analysis
Instructor

Offered by

Interactive Brokers

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

ESG's Origins & Evolution

8 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

ESG Investing: Industry Insights – Gabelli Funds (Parts 1-3)

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

ESG Investing: Industry Insights – Gabelli Funds (Parts 4-6)

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

ESG Investing: Industry Insights – Gabelli Funds (Parts 7-9)

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

