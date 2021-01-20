The ESG Investing: Setting Standards & Conducting Analysis course provides students with basic knowledge of traditional financial products with some fundamental concepts to help better define what ESG is, including the rationale behind its inception, and how it has developed. Through the series of video, webinar, and reading modules in this course, you’ll learn how to identify and describe the basic principles underpinning the “E”, “S” and “G” in ESG, as well as obtain a brief background of ESG’s origins and evolution. You should also acquire insights into certain global and domestic goals and frameworks that drive and support issuers’ ESG agendas for economic, financial, and ethical purposes, as well as learn how to examine and construct different investment strategies aligned with investment returns, such as negative/exclusionary screening and integration. You should also gain a clearer view of how businesses form their ESG strategies, as well as some of the risks they face, and how they may be mitigated.
ESG Investing: Financial Decisions in Flux Specialization
Previous investment experience is helpful but not required.
Describe how environmental, social and governance principals originated and how related practices have been evolving in the financial markets.
Identify global initiatives that helped drive, and continue to support, the framework for ESG investing.
Differentiate the risks a company may face when analyzing it for “E”, “S”, and “G” factors.
Provide details about certain business sector trends such as those in water and waste management, clean transportation, and energy.
- UN Sustainable Development Goals
- ESG investing strategy
- ESG integration
- ESG history
- ESG factor analysis
Interactive Brokers
Interactive Brokers is a leading online trading solution for traders, investors and advisors, with direct global access to stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds. Find our upcoming webinars at ibkrwebinars.com , daily market commentary at tradersinsight.news, and more how to courses at tradersacademy.online
ESG's Origins & Evolution
How have environmental, social, and governance issues come to influence the financial markets and investors’ decision-making? In this introductory module, you will learn how ESG was derived from socially responsible investing (SRI) practices through some examples of its impacts in the 20th century, including the establishment of the Community Reinvestment Act and the formation of the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment. Building on these events, the UN published pivotal reports that led to the integration of ESG factors in the financial markets, spurring a flurry of related, supporting initiatives such as the Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI), the International Integrated Reporting Council, and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), among others.
ESG Investing: Industry Insights – Gabelli Funds (Parts 1-3)
The further we progress in this specialization, the more you may spot certain unresolved issues within the ESG investing framework, beginning, perhaps, with how ESG investing itself is defined. The following webinar, “Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG): The Three Hottest Words in Investing”, presented by Gabelli Funds, will further explore the meaning of ESG investing through some of its objectives, including altering corporate behavior by influencing the cost of capital, mitigating idiosyncratic risks, and identifying investment opportunities in areas such as geological and social change.
ESG Investing: Industry Insights – Gabelli Funds (Parts 4-6)
The “Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG): The Three Hottest Words in Investing” webinar continues with Chris Marangi, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, responding to participants questions. In this Q&A series, Marangi addresses climate change, and supply chains, then offers insights into nuclear power, integrated oil companies, and performing due diligence. He also addresses ESG and related volatility concerns. Please keep in mind that we may explore some of these topics more in depth later in the specialization.
ESG Investing: Industry Insights – Gabelli Funds (Parts 7-9)
The “Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG): The Three Hottest Words in Investing” webinar continues with Chris Marangi, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, responding to participants questions. In this Q&A series, Marangi addresses regulation, negative and positive screening, and fund management. He then offers insights into energy-related environmental impacts, and corporate accountability. Please keep in mind that we may explore some of these topics more in depth later in the specialization.
About the ESG Investing: Financial Decisions in Flux Specialization
As ESG investing continues to evolve towards a global standard, certain initiatives such as the UN’s sustainable development goals, and the Paris Agreement on climate change, have already spurred significant changes across the financial markets.
