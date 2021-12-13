By Javier B•
Dec 12, 2021
Excellent course and specialization! Well compiled materials. 优秀的课程和材料！井井有条。Excelente curso y especialización! Materiales bien organizados. Отличные курс и специализация! Хорошо структурированные материалы.
By Núria Z V•
Jan 19, 2022
the course is comprehensive but the videos could be improved as they are all very static
By Vladimír K•
Feb 21, 2022
Practical exercises were of a good interest to put in practice learnt material. Yet, the form of these exercices did not allow submitting tables, although the latter was suggested as best suited template for an answer.