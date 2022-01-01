As ESG investing continues to evolve, so do the funding mechanisms many companies, organizations, and governments use to finance their stated goals. Indeed, ESG-focused financial products, or ‘green assets’, have been growing in volume – as well as by type. In the fixed income space alone, instruments available to investors include green bonds, social bonds, sustainability-linked bonds, climate awareness bonds, gender bonds, and others – not to mention a growing list of ESG-themed exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Previous investment experience is helpful although not required. Familiarity with fixed income products and ETFs is recommended.
Describe various characteristics of green assets, including the supply, demand, and performance of green bonds.
Discuss how ESG fund flows have evolved.
Evaluate and compare certain ESG-themed ETFs
Explain the principles and frameworks behind the issuance of different ESG-related fixed income products.
- ICMA Principles and Guidelines
- Green Asset Analysis
- Green Bonds
- Social Bonds
- ETFs
Interactive Brokers
Interactive Brokers is a leading online trading solution for traders, investors and advisors, with direct global access to stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds. Find our upcoming webinars at ibkrwebinars.com , daily market commentary at tradersinsight.news, and more how to courses at tradersacademy.online
An Introduction to Green Assets
This module centers on several types of green assets, including green bonds and social bonds, and the International Capital Market Association’s (ICMA) role in providing the driving principles behind their issuance. You should be able to explain who is selling these instruments, as well as some of the fixed-income related risks inherent in these types of products. Other green assets such as ESG-themed ETFs, and certain commodities are also introduced.
Fixed Income Product Perspectives - Truvalue Labs (Parts 1-3)
This webinar, “The Global State of GSSS Bonds”, presented by James Cardamone, associate director of ESG product at FactSet-owned Truvalue Labs, takes a deeper look at some of the financial instruments associated with ESG investing – many of which have recently witnessed an increasing groundswell of supply and demand. Through this presentation, you should acquire a better picture of ESG-related fixed income products, such as green, social, sustainable, and sustainability-linked bonds, how to analyze them, and, ultimately, make better informed investment decisions. Among other topics, Cardamone explores the allure behind these fixed-income products, who is selling and buying them, how they differ from conventional bonds, and what purposes they serve within the ESG investing sphere.
Fixed Income Product Perspectives - Truvalue Labs (Parts 4-5)
“The Global State of GSSS Bonds” webinar continues with James Cardamone, associate director of ESG product at FactSet-owned Truvalue Labs, demonstrating green bond performance, the ‘greenium’ effect, and delves further into how to evaluate green bond issuers, as well as analyze their performance in the secondary market.
Fixed Income Product Perspectives - Truvalue Labs (Parts 6-7)
“The Global State of GSSS Bonds” webinar continues with James Cardamone, associate director of ESG product at FactSet-owned Truvalue Labs, addressing participants' questions about ESG scoring, and green washing – topics that will also be echoed in later lessons.
About the ESG Investing: Financial Decisions in Flux Specialization
As ESG investing continues to evolve towards a global standard, certain initiatives such as the UN’s sustainable development goals, and the Paris Agreement on climate change, have already spurred significant changes across the financial markets.
