About this Course

2,571 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
ESG Investing: Financial Decisions in Flux Specialization
Beginner Level

Previous investment experience is helpful although not required. Familiarity with fixed income products and ETFs is recommended.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe various characteristics of green assets, including the supply, demand, and performance of green bonds.

  • Discuss how ESG fund flows have evolved.

  • Evaluate and compare certain ESG-themed ETFs

  • Explain the principles and frameworks behind the issuance of different ESG-related fixed income products.

Skills you will gain

  • ICMA Principles and Guidelines
  • Green Asset Analysis
  • Green Bonds
  • Social Bonds
  • ETFs
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
ESG Investing: Financial Decisions in Flux Specialization
Beginner Level

Previous investment experience is helpful although not required. Familiarity with fixed income products and ETFs is recommended.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Interactive Brokers

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

An Introduction to Green Assets

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Fixed Income Product Perspectives - Truvalue Labs (Parts 1-3)

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Fixed Income Product Perspectives - Truvalue Labs (Parts 4-5)

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min)
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Fixed Income Product Perspectives - Truvalue Labs (Parts 6-7)

10 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the ESG Investing: Financial Decisions in Flux Specialization

ESG Investing: Financial Decisions in Flux

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder