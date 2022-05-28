About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
ESG Investing: Financial Decisions in Flux Specialization
Beginner Level

Previous investment experience is helpful but not required. 

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify certain market sector changes, including dairy, tobacco, energy, and forest products.

  • Discuss shifts in certain company strategies aligned with ESG-related concerns.

  • Explore how to assess the potential impacts on the creditworthiness of certain high yield companies amid heightened attention to ESG-related risks.

  • Explain the potential role for certain commodities, as industries such as the auto sector undergo transformation.

Skills you will gain

  • Commodities
  • Tobacco
  • Forestry
  • Energy Transition
  • ESG risk analysis
Interactive Brokers

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

ESG's Influence on Business Sectors

2 videos (Total 11 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

ESG Investing: Credit Perspectives - Zeo Capital Advisors (Parts 1-3)

3 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 3

ESG Investing: Credit Perspectives - Zeo Capital Advisors (Parts 4-6)

3 videos (Total 24 min)
Week 4

ESG Investing: Credit Perspectives - Zeo Capital Advisors (Parts 7-8)

2 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

