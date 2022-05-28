Through this ESG Investing: Industry Impacts & Transformations course, students with basic knowledge of traditional financial products can explore how certain financial market sectors have been transforming, amid a heightened focus on risk factors that underpin the three pillars of ESG. For example, what led age-old, iconic companies such as Borden and Dean Foods to file for bankruptcy? How are traditional oil giants BP and Exxon Mobil managing the energy transition? And what steps are firms such as International Paper and WestRock taking to align their business operations with forestry concerns? Through a series of video, webinar, and reading modules, among other objectives, you’ll learn how to conduct critical analyses about certain market sector changes, including dairy, tobacco, energy, and forest products, as well as examine the potential role for certain commodities, as industries such as the auto sector undergo transformation. You should also be able to assess the potential impacts on the creditworthiness of certain high yield companies amid shifts in ESG strategies.
Previous investment experience is helpful but not required.
Identify certain market sector changes, including dairy, tobacco, energy, and forest products.
Discuss shifts in certain company strategies aligned with ESG-related concerns.
Explore how to assess the potential impacts on the creditworthiness of certain high yield companies amid heightened attention to ESG-related risks.
Explain the potential role for certain commodities, as industries such as the auto sector undergo transformation.
- Commodities
- Tobacco
- Forestry
- Energy Transition
- ESG risk analysis
Interactive Brokers
Interactive Brokers is a leading online trading solution for traders, investors and advisors, with direct global access to stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds. Find our upcoming webinars at ibkrwebinars.com , daily market commentary at tradersinsight.news, and more how to courses at tradersacademy.online
ESG's Influence on Business Sectors
ESG-related issues have impacted different business sectors in more or less dramatic ways, and as governments, companies, and their stakeholders increase their engagement with these concerns, traditional industries seem to be staging significant transformations. In this module, we explore how ESG has influenced material business sector shifts in the areas of forest products, energy, transportation, dairy, and healthcare, among others, to enable you to home in on asking critical questions when performing fundamental analysis.
ESG Investing: Credit Perspectives - Zeo Capital Advisors (Parts 1-3)
While the following webinar, “How to Make an Impact Through Credit Investing”, focuses on how heightened attention on ESG risk factors have impacted the businesses of certain high yield companies, Venk Reddy, founder and chief investment officer of Zeo Capital Advisors, also highlights several other related topics – including investment styles, such as ESG integrators and passive screeners, as well as discusses certain areas of concern, including green washing, and regulatory disclosures, which will be echoed in later lessons. Also, through this presentation, you’ll find out, among other objectives, how ESG analysis may be compared to credit analysis, why intentionality is a critical component in performing due diligence and company selection in a sustainable portfolio, as well as ways in which investors may be able to differentiate authentic management from marketing schemes.
ESG Investing: Credit Perspectives - Zeo Capital Advisors (Parts 4-6)
The “How to Make an Impact Through Credit Investing” webinar continues with Venk Reddy, founder and CIO at Zeo Capital Advisors, addressing how high yield energy companies are generally managing the transition towards alternative energy, as well as the risk/reward profile of ESG-related vs non-ESG business sectors, and outlines a process for conducting fundamental analysis on an ESG-related, fixed income portfolio.
ESG Investing: Credit Perspectives - Zeo Capital Advisors (Parts 7-8)
The “How to Make an Impact Through Credit Investing” webinar continues with Venk Reddy, founder and CIO at Zeo Capital Advisors, highlighting the importance of company character, including intentionality, as well as offering ways in which to approach ESG investing if self-managing, or outsourcing the management of, a fixed income portfolio.
About the ESG Investing: Financial Decisions in Flux Specialization
As ESG investing continues to evolve towards a global standard, certain initiatives such as the UN’s sustainable development goals, and the Paris Agreement on climate change, have already spurred significant changes across the financial markets.
