Executing Full Text Queries with Elasticsearch
Executing Full Text Queries with Elasticsearch

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level

Recommended experience

12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Acquire hands-on skills in setting up Elasticsearch, diving deep into its architecture, and creating the initial data index.

  • Understand the pivotal role of query optimization and discover techniques to notably improve search relevancy and performance in Elasticsearch.

  • Navigate the complexities of advanced querying, mastering mechanisms like Boolean and nested queries, ensuring precision in search results.

  • Equip yourself with holistic Elasticsearch expertise, empower you to craft efficient, scalable, and real-time search solutions for diverse datasets.

Assessments

10 quizzes

There are 3 modules in this course

This module is designed to provide an introduction to Elasticsearch, a powerful search and analytics engine widely used for data exploration, log analysis, and real-time search applications. In this module, you will learn the basics of Elasticsearch, including how to install and configure the software, index data, and create mappings. You will also explore the different types of data that can be indexed in Elasticsearch, such as text, numerical, and geospatial data. Additionally, you will gain a basic understanding of Elasticsearch's architecture, including its distributed nature and its use of sharding and replication to ensure high availability and fault tolerance.

What's included

15 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module is designed to teach you how to optimize search-based queries in Elasticsearch for improved performance and relevance. You will start by learning how to use Elasticsearch's Explain API to understand how queries are executed and identify potential bottlenecks. You will then explore different techniques for improving query performance, such as using filters instead of queries, limiting the number of fields returned, and caching query results.

What's included

12 videos3 readings4 quizzes

This module is designed to teach you advanced query mechanisms in Elasticsearch, enabling you to build complex queries that deliver highly relevant results. You will start by learning about the different types of query mechanisms available in Elasticsearch, such as Boolean queries, fuzzy queries, and proximity queries. You will then explore advanced query mechanisms such as nested queries, script queries, and join queries. Additionally, you will learn how to use Elasticsearch's search templates to build and reuse complex queries.

What's included

8 videos3 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

60 Courses70,287 learners

