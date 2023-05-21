Embark on a comprehensive journey into the realm of Elasticsearch with this thoughtfully crafted course, divided into three distinct modules. Ideal for beginners or those aiming to reinforce their foundational understanding, this course offers a clear and progressive path to mastering Elasticsearch.
Executing Full Text Queries with Elasticsearch
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Acquire hands-on skills in setting up Elasticsearch, diving deep into its architecture, and creating the initial data index.
Understand the pivotal role of query optimization and discover techniques to notably improve search relevancy and performance in Elasticsearch.
Navigate the complexities of advanced querying, mastering mechanisms like Boolean and nested queries, ensuring precision in search results.
Equip yourself with holistic Elasticsearch expertise, empower you to craft efficient, scalable, and real-time search solutions for diverse datasets.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
10 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
This module is designed to provide an introduction to Elasticsearch, a powerful search and analytics engine widely used for data exploration, log analysis, and real-time search applications. In this module, you will learn the basics of Elasticsearch, including how to install and configure the software, index data, and create mappings. You will also explore the different types of data that can be indexed in Elasticsearch, such as text, numerical, and geospatial data. Additionally, you will gain a basic understanding of Elasticsearch's architecture, including its distributed nature and its use of sharding and replication to ensure high availability and fault tolerance.
What's included
15 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This module is designed to teach you how to optimize search-based queries in Elasticsearch for improved performance and relevance. You will start by learning how to use Elasticsearch's Explain API to understand how queries are executed and identify potential bottlenecks. You will then explore different techniques for improving query performance, such as using filters instead of queries, limiting the number of fields returned, and caching query results.
What's included
12 videos3 readings4 quizzes
This module is designed to teach you advanced query mechanisms in Elasticsearch, enabling you to build complex queries that deliver highly relevant results. You will start by learning about the different types of query mechanisms available in Elasticsearch, such as Boolean queries, fuzzy queries, and proximity queries. You will then explore advanced query mechanisms such as nested queries, script queries, and join queries. Additionally, you will learn how to use Elasticsearch's search templates to build and reuse complex queries.
What's included
8 videos3 readings3 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
This course is designed to educate learners about the capabilities of Elasticsearch, specifically in efficiently analyzing large volumes of text data. By the end, participants should be able to construct efficient and scalable search applications leveraging Elasticsearch's full-text search capabilities.
This course is suitable for data analysts, software developers, IT professionals, and anyone keen on enhancing their skills in search and analytics using Elasticsearch.
Familiarity with basic database concepts and a foundational understanding of data analytics would be beneficial, though not mandatory.