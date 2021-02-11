NR
Nov 1, 2021
The instructors were phenomenal, they have so much experience and took their time in creating a curriculum that is filled with a lot of useful information that you will use as a Social Media Marketer.
Jan 28, 2022
I'm so excited to have completed this course and I'm thankful to Coursera and particularly my lecturers. I've learnt so much and I’m ready to face the world of digital marketing.
By Michal M•
Feb 10, 2021
The final project was confusing. For example, we were told to use the provided materials, which consisted of one creative, yet we had to provide two images of creatives for evaluation. The presentation template had no place to insert ROAS, yet we were expected to provide it. In other words, there were a few inconsistencies in the final project.
On the Facebook Blueprint side, I had an issue with time of the exam. It was in CST, which turned out to be Central Standard Time and not China Standard Time where I live. I got a notification that my exam starts in 30 minutes, so I took it at 10 pm, already in my pajamas. XD
The overall experience was very positive for the entire professional certificate, however. I'm glad I decided to take the final course (which was optional for me). It was a good summary of everything we've learned throughout the previous courses.
By Michał J•
Jan 30, 2021
A very good course, very professional and giving you practical skills. I am very impressed and I am grateful for the materials that help me in my work.
By Francesco H•
Sep 16, 2021
As usual, Coursera proposes well-prepared courses. It was easy to follow; engaging and enlighting. Thumbs up!
As a note: there could be some more clarity on the final process to obtain the badge from Facebook. A lot of students have found it to be not really clear. Maybe you can put more info already at the very beginning?
By Andrew N•
Feb 27, 2021
The best online course I have ever taken exceptional
By Baduruliyage K A•
Mar 28, 2021
This specialization is well planned and learning materials are very clear you can enjoy this specialization very well. Also, I already obtained Social media Profesional badge and Facebook Digital marketing associate badge. Those are very valuable to every digital marketer. If you are Related to digital marketing HIGHLY RECOMMEND TO FOLLOW THIS SPECIALIZATION.
By HONG Q T•
Aug 15, 2021
A really great course overall. It helps me learn and review a lot for the exam, though u still have to prepare a lot more in order to pass the real exam as the real one is surprisingly hard. Thanks all teachers and program-building teams for this great specialization.
By Nishith R R•
May 28, 2021
It was really amazing and exciting after completing this specialization course from Facebook. Hope it will help in my future carrier. Thank you Facebook and Coursera.
By Iresha D G•
Jul 13, 2021
Anke Audenaert and Daniel Kob are great in teaching and their motivation throughout the courses helped me a lot successfully complete this program.
By AHMAD H•
Jan 30, 2021
thank you
By Shawn K•
May 17, 2021
I learned so much through out these courses. I have been lucky enough to be able to put what I was learning into practice. Thank you for taking me through the courses. This capstone course was wonderful and I liked how it integrates the Facebook test.
By Iryna P•
Jul 29, 2021
Engaging, comprehensive and feasible to anyone who is interested in the field. Highly recommended to beginners. I am really grateful for all the work APTLY and FB Experts have done to help me obtain the relevant knowledge base. Thank you!
By Robilin P•
Feb 15, 2021
Great capstone project! It tested all our knowledge from the 5 previous courses and we were able to apply it to an output. I will definitely use this for future reference! Grateful for Anke and Daniel! More of this, please!
By HJ•
Oct 19, 2021
A fabulously designed course addressing issues more than FB BluePrint's own learning resources! It's a fantastically designed course for people trying to understand the world of campaign management in the digital world.
By Nerinette R•
Nov 2, 2021
By Marcelo C S•
Apr 1, 2021
This final course and all the previous ones helped me achieve a new and important step in my future career and goals. The lessons, the quizzes, and all the assignments were extremely helpful.
By GAURAV S•
Sep 27, 2021
Assignments were fun to do and the instructors were very helpful. The exam was pretty tricky in response to the questions taught in the course.
By David S•
Apr 2, 2021
A very detailed and thorough course. The instructors are very knowledgeable and make it so easy to understand. I highly recommend.
By Phoebe D•
Aug 18, 2021
Great course! I learned so much about Facebook marketing. I enjoyed doing the capstone project.
By Jan K•
May 20, 2021
Excellent content, Facebook Marketing associate exam passed successfully, highly recomended.
By Patricia A T•
Apr 26, 2021
. almost 2 days I haven't receive any professional certification badge yet
By Chin K L•
Aug 15, 2021
Excellent course, one of the best ever attended for Facebook Social Media Marketing
By Muhammad A A•
Oct 23, 2021
I have enjoyed the journey and it was a really helpful course for my future career
By Bruno E P A•
Mar 2, 2021
Amazing how technology lead us here where we can learn so freely.
By Lucas A•
Oct 8, 2021
Excelente! Muy entretenido para realizar y se aprende mucho!!
By Luis F A M•
Oct 11, 2021
Me encantó, todo genial. Mis mejores aprendizajes.