In this capstone course, you will practice creating a presentation on the marketing campaign you’ve been developing throughout the program with a project where you will gain hands-on experience with communicating results and formulating recommendations based on the results of a social marketing campaign. In addition, you will sign up for and take the Meta Digital Marketing Associate Certification Exam and receive your Digital Marketing Associate Certification from Meta. After successfully completing your project and passing the Meta exam, you will receive your Coursera certificate of completion for the Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate Program.
This course is part of the Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Learners don't need marketing experience, but they have basic internet navigation skills and are eager to participate and connect in social media.
What you will learn
Present and communicate campaign results to a team
Become certified as a Meta Digital Marketing Associate
Skills you will gain
- Meta advertising
- Social Media Marketing
- Marketing Strategy
- Communication
- Ads Manager
Learners don't need marketing experience, but they have basic internet navigation skills and are eager to participate and connect in social media.
Offered by
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Program Capstone Course Overview
This week you will sign up for the Digital Marketing Associate Certification Exam with Meta and look ahead to prepare for your Capstone project and Digital Marketing Associate Certification Exam.
Program Capstone Project
In the second week, you will complete a capstone project in which you practice creating a presentation for your campaign findings for a team of marketing professionals at work. This is the culminating project of the projects you have completed throughout the program.
Take the Meta Digital Marketing Associate Certification Exam
This week you will take the Digital Marketing Associate Certification Exam and take the steps necessary to access the exam on Meta’s platform. You will also conclude the Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate Program.
Reviews
- 5 stars87.58%
- 4 stars8.86%
- 3 stars0.70%
- 2 stars0.35%
- 1 star2.48%
TOP REVIEWS FROM META SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING CAPSTONE
The instructors were phenomenal, they have so much experience and took their time in creating a curriculum that is filled with a lot of useful information that you will use as a Social Media Marketer.
This course was so informative and easy to follow.
It was really amazing and exciting after completing this specialization course from Facebook. Hope it will help in my future carrier. Thank you Facebook and Coursera.
Most hands on course out of the whole 6. Very informative and practical
About the Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate
Whether you’ve been tinkering with social media platforms for your business already or are completely new to the field of digital marketing, you’ve come to the right place. This six-course program, developed by digital marketing experts at Aptly together with Meta marketers, includes an industry-relevant curriculum designed to prepare you for an entry-level role in social media marketing.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
Can I receive university credit for completing this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.