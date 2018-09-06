TR
Apr 12, 2020
This was a great introduction into Federal Taxation. It gave excellent examples of all of the components that go into a 1040 tax prep. I loved the course and I feel the professors did an amazing job.
SS
Feb 15, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed the course. The presenters were very thorough and detailed. the examples given were very simple and understandable.\n\ni look forward to continuing on this Taxation journey
By Richard F M G•
Sep 6, 2018
Completed on September 5, 2018 - excellent introduction course that can lead to a Coursera Certificate titled "U.S. Federal Taxation Specialization" sponsored by the University of Illinois.
By Evens D•
Oct 28, 2019
This course was very practical and effective. I enjoyed the lectures and quizzes. It was effective in helping me to get current on my taxes.
Thank you
By Aeshwar D•
Apr 28, 2018
It is no secret that the USA tax code is dreaded and hated by many. Try studying it on your own and you will understand why. However, professor Lisowky has someone managed to take an incredibly difficult subject and presented it in an easy to understand form. He ensured that the core was preserved and understood, and he used clear examples to illustrate difficult points. My initial thoughts were that this was going to be a dry and dull subject - trying to learn a bunch of rules, their exceptions and exceptions to exceptions. Professor Lisowky proved me wrong. He brought the subject to life and I had a pleasurable learning experience. Thank you professor and Coursera!
By Sherilee A•
Mar 9, 2021
My friend who did the H&R Block training (a few years ago) said this training far surpassed hers.
BTW, thanks to this course I am now working as an assistant tax preparer! Started 02/01/2021 ☺️
Some info to be aware of: there's a lot of due diligence to be done for child credits and HOH filing status.
By Danny R•
Nov 28, 2020
Easy to follow along, the professors do a great job at explaining the material and providing a simple real world type example which enhances the learning experience. It is a great course to understand how to prepare a simple to moderately complex individual tax return using the 1040 form.
By ARVIND K S•
Oct 3, 2018
Thanks a lot. It was one of the the best courses I have done to date, and I have completed quite a few. The crisp lectures were very informative and have really contributed enormously to my understanding of the subject. An excellent and "must experience" course.
By TOMMIE R•
Apr 12, 2020
By Sherillia M•
Feb 15, 2020
By Md. S•
Aug 1, 2020
I am very happy and exited that i complete the course of Federal Taxation I: Individuals, Employees, and Sole Proprietors , I want to complete rest of the course of US FEDERAL TAXATION.
By Paulina U•
Dec 4, 2019
One of the most complete well explaining and practice course that I ever take, I know I expand my knowledge in a very good way I can wait to start the rest of the specialization.
By Guilherme C•
Nov 6, 2019
Very easy and fluid course. The step by step is clear.
Perhaps just improving the feedback when you get a wrong answer in the quizzes it would be helpful.
By Ainur Z•
Nov 16, 2020
Great course
By xiaoyan y•
Apr 13, 2018
first, this is a very useful course, i think everyone should learn it because one would feel convenient for one's life, even though one does't file their own tax return.
secondly, this is a well designed course by professor Lisowsky, very thoughtful, and easy to follow. a assignment after every class consolidates what you've learned from professor.
i've felt huge different after complete this course leaning process.
i think everyone should learn it. it won't take a lot of time.
By Charles P•
Sep 23, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. The material, which one might think of as dry, was presented in an interesting and engaging way. The instructors are likable, and I would have liked to have them as professors when I was in college. The slides--those for the modules, and the hint slide--were very helpful when I was doing the final project. I also very much appreciated the In-Focus publications from the Congressional Research Service, which added depth to the concepts.
By Nikhil V•
Dec 30, 2019
This course is designed for the beginner who is seeking to understand the taxation for individuals, employees and sole proprietors thoroughly. The course is wonderfully explained by Matthew Hutchens and Pete Lisowsk. Those who are seeking career in taxation of USA, this course is must. Many good references are also added for further reading which makes the course more lucrative. Overall great experience from Illinois and Coursera.
By VERONICA D C•
Oct 12, 2021
I enjoyed the course. It was a thorough examination of tax law, complete with up-to-date information for tax years up to 2025. The course challenged everything I presumed I knew about "taxes". I am glad I persevered, and suggest anyone who takes the course be vigilant and review the quiz questions. This will help retain the more complex and abstract concepts, as well as calculations. Most of all enjoy the experience!
By Ramses M•
Apr 24, 2022
As an international tax manager, I found the Course Federal Taxation I: for Individuals, Employees and Sole Proprietors to be very useful. Having personally experienced this course for the past eight weeks, I am able to recommend it. Now I am familiar with the US tax system for individuals and employees. The course includes a lot of material to update the recent changes and amendments from the IRS.
Mr. Ramses Medina
By Aleksei K•
Aug 29, 2020
The course is quite impressive! For me, as a tax preparer, it was a great experience. On the one hand, it was an excellent wrap-up and knowledge systematization. On the other hand, I discovered a few tax concepts and some other aspects of different topics. Many thanks for such a great course and additional work made to cover the recent changes in taxes! Will surely join the Part II.
By farhana a•
Sep 24, 2020
I really enjoyed listening to the lectures and going over each lesson. It was very well prepared with examples and the videos were very helpful. I have learned a lot. It made a lot of sense when listening to the videos and going over the sample forms 1040 and other forms. I will recommend this course to all the students who wants to pursue in Accounting and Taxation.
By Mane S•
Jan 2, 2021
I benefited greatly from this amazing course! It is very well laid out and with each lesson gives you a real sense of accomplishment and that you learned something useful and applicable. Tax accounting used to look very difficult for me, but now I feel like I have a great understanding of the principles and a great foundation to kick off my tax accounting career!
By Sherri M•
Apr 28, 2018
I spent nearly a $1,000 on a online course but didn't learn nearly as much as a I did from this course. Super detailed, great examples and thank goodness I was allowed a few retakes. I've been out of school for quite some time. I highly recommend this course and the series. I recommendation for anyone considering this series is to take the course one at a time.
By Ismail F•
Sep 8, 2020
This online course is one of the best I have taken, it's well organized and structured, it covers the major parts about individual taxation, the teachers provide students with a concise and rich presentation in order to understand US Taxation, it's a good start for those who want to learn about taxation, and also for those who want to make carrier in this field.
By Hemakshi D K•
Feb 8, 2021
I thank both the Professors for the excellent job done by them in presenting the course. The concepts were very clearly explained and gave a clear idea as to what components goes into preparation of Tax Form 1040. It was a good experience for me as I begin my learning of US Federal Taxation and look forward to doing further courses in this specialization..
By Ivan B•
Mar 21, 2020
Excellent preparatory course fro those preparing their own taxes or getting in the Taxation Industry.
Both professors were explaining the material in an easy to understand without going into a myriad of technicalities.
One thing I will suggest is to offer more examples even if they are as links to understand the concepts easily.
Overall, I enjoyed it a lot.
By John B•
Dec 28, 2019
Great introductory course. As a European tax professional with very limited US personal tax experience I found the content well delivered and easy to understand. The final assignment was tricky for me due to the intricacies of the return forms (and never having prepared one for myself before) but being pointed to the excel version online helped enormously.