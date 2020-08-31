Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fornire un feedback utile (Giving Helpful Feedback) by University of Colorado Boulder

4.7
stars
26 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

Questo corso vi insegna i semplici principi che usano i manager esperti per migliorare e motivare le prestazioni dei dipendenti. Non dovete mai evitare di dire a un dipendente "la verità" di nuovo, perché le sette tecniche che insegnamo non metteranno i dipendenti alla difensiva né li spaventeranno. Come manager, o se volete diventarlo, imparerete nello specifico cos'è un feedback, come il feedback negativo pesa di più di quello positivo e come il feedback positivo può migliorare comportamenti come la creatività o il lavoro in gruppo. Dare feedback è un'abilità che si sviluppa con il tempo. Vi forniamo un processo che potete usare per migliorare le vostre abilità di feedback e per poterli fornire con sicurezza. Scoprirete che esiste una base scientifica per molte delle osservazioni e intuizioni relative ai feedback - come ad esempio, che è difficile darli correttamente, che alle persone non piacciono e altro ancora. Questo corso vi rassicurerà, poiché imparerete come superare queste difficoltà. Speriamo che vi divertirete diventando un manager migliore!...

By Livio R

Aug 31, 2020

The course offers interesting insights in communicating with others

By Corrado C

Oct 1, 2019

good course on the feedback and their reason to exist

By Valentina S

Apr 30, 2020

The course is very very interesting

By Luana Z

Oct 2, 2019

Very interesting

By Valentina S

Jun 26, 2020

Ver good !!!

By Andrea P

Sep 26, 2019

interessante

By Armando M

Dec 28, 2020

Very interesting course, it helps to understand how to behave at certain times.

