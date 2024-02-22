Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Financiamiento en proyectos de infraestructura sostenible 
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

Financiamiento en proyectos de infraestructura sostenible 

Taught in Spanish

Ricardo De Vecchi
Gema Sacristán
Alfred Hans Grunwaldt

Instructors: Ricardo De Vecchi

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Fuentes y oportunidades de financiación en los proyectos de infraestructura sostenible

  • Estructuras e instrumentos financieros innovadores para proyectos de infraestructura sostenible alineados con el pipeline de proyectos bancables

  • Financiamiento concesional; principios, impacto y tipos de proyectos existentes

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 2 modules in this course

En este curso se desarrollan conceptos sobre estructuración y financiamiento de proyectos de infraestructura, y se explica el rol del sector privado en la movilización de capital hacia estos desarrollos. Además, se presentan fondos disponibles e instrumentos financieros innovadores para los diferentes proyectos de infraestructura sostenible.

7 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

4 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Instructors

Ricardo De Vecchi
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
2 Courses217 learners

Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

