Finanzas para todos
Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level
No prior experience required
17 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

17 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

En este módulo identificarás los conceptos contables para la elaboración de los principales estados financieros. Para ello se desarrollaran las siguientes lecciones: Introducción a la Contabilidad Financiera, Integridad y Ética en la información Contable, y Estados Financieros Básicos.

What's included

13 videos2 readings4 quizzes

En este módulo aprenderás a elaborar un Estado de Situación Financiera. Para ello se desarrollaran las siguientes lecciones: Conceptos Básicos sobre el Estado de Situación Financiera para entender su estructura y principales cuentas, Tipos de Activos fijos y el desarrollo de un caso práctico.

What's included

10 videos1 reading4 quizzes

En este módulo el participante aprenderá a elaborar un Estado de Resultados.Para ello se desarrollaran las siguientes lecciones: Coceptos Básico sobre el Estado de Resultados para entender su estrcutura y principales cuentas, Transacciones Contables y el desarrollo de un caso práctico.

What's included

14 videos1 reading4 quizzes

En este módulo el participante aprenderá a analizar los Estados Financieros de una empresa. Para ello se desarrollaran las siguientes lecciones: Tipos de análisis financieros, análisis de liquidez y solvencia, análisis de rendimiento y gestión.

What's included

26 videos7 readings5 quizzes

Instructor

Oscar Enrique Miranda Castillo
Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú
1 Course374 learners

Offered by

Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

