Learner Reviews & Feedback for FPGA computing systems: Background knowledge and introductory materials by Politecnico di Milano

4.6
stars
216 ratings
46 reviews

This course is for anyone passionate in learning how a hardware component can be adapted at runtime to better respond to users/environment needs. This adaptation can be provided by the designers, or it can be an embedded characteristic of the system itself. These runtime adaptable systems will be implemented by using FPGA technologies. Within this course we are going to provide a basic understanding on how the FPGAs are working and of the rationale behind the choice of them to implement a desired system. This course aims to teach everyone the basics of FPGA-based reconfigurable computing systems. We cover the basics of how to decide whether or not to use an FPGA and, if this technology will be proven to be the right choice, how to program it. This is an introductory course meant to guide you through the FPGA world to make you more conscious on the reasons why you may be willing to work with them and in trying to provide you the sense of the work you have to do to be able to gain the advantages you are looking for by using these technologies. We rely on some extra readings to provide more information on the topic covered in this course. Please NOTE that most of the time, these documents are provided through the IEEE Xplore Digital Library, which means that, to access them, you have to have a valid IEEE subscriptions, either does by yourself or through your university/company. The course has no prerequisites and avoids all but the simplest mathematics and it presents technical topics by using analogizes to help also a student without a technical background to get at least a basic understanding on how an FPGA works. One of the main objectives of this course is to try to democratize the understanding and the access to FPGAs technologies. FPGAs are a terrific example of a powerful technologies that can be used in different domains. Being able to bring this technologies to domain experts and showing them how they can improve their research because of FPGAs, can be seen as the ultimate objective of this course. Once a student completes this course, they will be ready to take more advanced FPGA courses....

BC

Feb 12, 2021

Perfect course for any one intersted in knowing more about FPGA internals and computing, SOC and ASIC concepts in FPGA. Thanks for this clear and perfect course. Thanks a lot to the professor.

DB

May 9, 2018

Good introduction to reconfigurable computing with FPGAs. Concepts are clearly explained, and examples are illustrative and easy to follow. Lots of papers and additional content to read.

By Ali N

Apr 6, 2020

The course, in general, is a very good start to understand and to be familiar with keywords in FPGAs.

I would say just one negative thing, which is about the big number of offered research papers in the reading section of every week.

The issue is, students as beginners in this field would be lost and unmotivated because they are not able to read that much of papers which might lead them to think that they are not going to acquire the desired knowledge of this course.

I would say that if the instructor would to choose some papers that are direct and easy for beginners would be way much better for learners.

The Tutor is very kind and has a great ambitious. Thanks for this nice course

By Maram T A f

Aug 6, 2020

This course gave me a very good background on the basics of the FPGA and a clear understanding of how some of the main components that form the FPGA are configured and it was a very beneficial course and clearly explained. However it would be helpful if the instructors reply on regular basis.

By Sarang P

May 25, 2020

This was a overall new experience, helped me to get a very clear and worthy insight of FPGA architecture and how reconfiguration plays a vital role in enhancing the performance of these systems. Prof Santamborgio, Sir, you have done a great job, thank you so much Sir.

By BALA R R C

Feb 13, 2021

Perfect course for any one intersted in knowing more about FPGA internals and computing, SOC and ASIC concepts in FPGA. Thanks for this clear and perfect course. Thanks a lot to the professor.

By Daniel B

May 10, 2018

Good introduction to reconfigurable computing with FPGAs. Concepts are clearly explained, and examples are illustrative and easy to follow. Lots of papers and additional content to read.

By Abdelrahman E

Jan 3, 2019

Perfect course for anyone interested in knowing more about FPGA internals and heterogeneous computing. Thanks for this clear and perfect course and for all the staff efforts.

By Shawn P

Aug 28, 2018

The videos and readings provide an excellent high level overview of the ideas and terminology needed before taking the more hands on courses.

By Stamatis A

Jun 20, 2019

Excelent starting course on FPGAs. Very well structured with details wherever is necessary. Grazie mille Marco...

By Syed M

Aug 14, 2018

Very good course, instructor was very good. Quizes were challenging and pcae of course was good

By SHASHWAT K

Jun 2, 2020

well designed and enlightening course on FPGAs and Reconfigurable Computing for a beginner

By yousif h

Oct 5, 2021

I​t goes from very basics and I have learned a lot about the reconfigue logic devices

By Andrew F

May 3, 2020

Good introduction to FPGA's. It will help build a foundation for further courses.

By Mark W

May 25, 2020

Very interesting course, will definitely look into follow-up courses

By Pedro H O

Feb 28, 2021

Excellent course and materials. The explanations are very clear.

By Iqbal U K

Oct 11, 2020

I learned a lot - Nice informative Course! Good Teacher...

By lahbib c

Oct 13, 2019

good cours i have learned a lot of things on FPGA

By Arijit S

Sep 19, 2018

Very helpful and thorough understanding of FPGA.

By Mohamed H O

Aug 3, 2020

Perfect introduction for an FPGA beginner

By Isaac K

May 22, 2020

Very informative about the world of FPGAs

By Kavitha S S

May 6, 2020

Good knowledge gaining exercise on FPGA

By Bouali M

Apr 28, 2020

thank you very much

really helpful

By SHASHWAT H K

Jul 12, 2020

Nice Course and Engaging Videos!

By Perumalla S R

May 2, 2020

Excellent, research oriented

By Mohammad N U J K

Jul 1, 2020

Good introduction for FGPA

By Marcel S

Dec 18, 2018

Very valuable course!

