BC
Feb 12, 2021
Perfect course for any one intersted in knowing more about FPGA internals and computing, SOC and ASIC concepts in FPGA. Thanks for this clear and perfect course. Thanks a lot to the professor.
DB
May 9, 2018
Good introduction to reconfigurable computing with FPGAs. Concepts are clearly explained, and examples are illustrative and easy to follow. Lots of papers and additional content to read.
By Ali N•
Apr 6, 2020
The course, in general, is a very good start to understand and to be familiar with keywords in FPGAs.
I would say just one negative thing, which is about the big number of offered research papers in the reading section of every week.
The issue is, students as beginners in this field would be lost and unmotivated because they are not able to read that much of papers which might lead them to think that they are not going to acquire the desired knowledge of this course.
I would say that if the instructor would to choose some papers that are direct and easy for beginners would be way much better for learners.
The Tutor is very kind and has a great ambitious. Thanks for this nice course
By Maram T A f•
Aug 6, 2020
This course gave me a very good background on the basics of the FPGA and a clear understanding of how some of the main components that form the FPGA are configured and it was a very beneficial course and clearly explained. However it would be helpful if the instructors reply on regular basis.
By Sarang P•
May 25, 2020
This was a overall new experience, helped me to get a very clear and worthy insight of FPGA architecture and how reconfiguration plays a vital role in enhancing the performance of these systems. Prof Santamborgio, Sir, you have done a great job, thank you so much Sir.
By Abdelrahman E•
Jan 3, 2019
Perfect course for anyone interested in knowing more about FPGA internals and heterogeneous computing. Thanks for this clear and perfect course and for all the staff efforts.
By Shawn P•
Aug 28, 2018
The videos and readings provide an excellent high level overview of the ideas and terminology needed before taking the more hands on courses.
By Stamatis A•
Jun 20, 2019
Excelent starting course on FPGAs. Very well structured with details wherever is necessary. Grazie mille Marco...
By Syed M•
Aug 14, 2018
Very good course, instructor was very good. Quizes were challenging and pcae of course was good
By SHASHWAT K•
Jun 2, 2020
well designed and enlightening course on FPGAs and Reconfigurable Computing for a beginner
By yousif h•
Oct 5, 2021
It goes from very basics and I have learned a lot about the reconfigue logic devices
By Andrew F•
May 3, 2020
Good introduction to FPGA's. It will help build a foundation for further courses.
By Mark W•
May 25, 2020
Very interesting course, will definitely look into follow-up courses
By Pedro H O•
Feb 28, 2021
Excellent course and materials. The explanations are very clear.
By Iqbal U K•
Oct 11, 2020
I learned a lot - Nice informative Course! Good Teacher...
By lahbib c•
Oct 13, 2019
good cours i have learned a lot of things on FPGA
By Arijit S•
Sep 19, 2018
Very helpful and thorough understanding of FPGA.
By Mohamed H O•
Aug 3, 2020
Perfect introduction for an FPGA beginner
By Isaac K•
May 22, 2020
Very informative about the world of FPGAs
By Kavitha S S•
May 6, 2020
Good knowledge gaining exercise on FPGA
By Bouali M•
Apr 28, 2020
thank you very much
really helpful
By SHASHWAT H K•
Jul 12, 2020
Nice Course and Engaging Videos!
By Perumalla S R•
May 2, 2020
Excellent, research oriented
By Mohammad N U J K•
Jul 1, 2020
Good introduction for FGPA
By Marcel S•
Dec 18, 2018
Very valuable course!