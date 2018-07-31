AT
Aug 9, 2019
Furthered my understanding of how probabilistic models are connected to Machine Learning models. Very happy with the content in this course.
AT
Sep 2, 2019
Great course which covers both theories as well as practical skills in the real implementations in the financial world.
By Sean H•
Jul 31, 2018
The material is promising, but the staff running the course do not give a lot of direction on how to pursue learning the content. On the other hand, there is a lot of repeated material from the previous course. I do not know if they expect students to jump in at different parts of the specialization, but it seemed unnecessary. The rest of this review is a repeat of my review for the previous course, but still holds true in this course. The programming assignments are left almost completely to the students guessing what they're suppose to do with little direction. There is almost no feedback on how your code has performed, except to say that your code was wrong, which you already understand from not getting the points. While I was able to achieve a passing grade in this course, it was only because of the community of students that figured things out together, but with no other reliable way of figuring the material out. The code was also rife with bugs that weren't fixed for weeks while students tried and failed over and over again to pass assignments that they simply could not pass. It ended up wasting many hours of my time and, no doubt, other students' time. Simply check the forums to see the frustration from the Coursera community, that normally expects and receives high quality educational content.
By wasif.masood•
Sep 8, 2018
This Prof. really have the talent of complicating even the most simplest of the ideas. His teaching method is really bad. Plus some assignments have nothing to do with that week's lectures.
By Andreas A•
Nov 20, 2018
Completely horrible labs.
And no response on the forums, errors in the labs remains for several months.
This is not acceptable, the course should be removed from Coursera!
By Ronald B•
Mar 31, 2019
Assignments are poorly designed. Staff is unresponsive. IThe same appened with the first course of the specialization.
By Tze S•
Sep 1, 2018
WORST CLASS EVER. Stay away!!!! I want my money back. (and even that is not possible).
the homework autograder does not work. The mentors tell you to simply upload code of which everybody knows that it is incorrect instead of fixing the autograder.
Sometimes those incorrect "fixes" that the mentors give, don't work either. So no way of finishing the class.
Audio of the videos is of very poor quality.
By Casey C•
Aug 29, 2018
Assignments are atrocious, replete with errors. Staff seems not to care as these have been pointed out and left unfixed for months.
By Pramanshu R•
Jan 8, 2019
Content and programming assignments are not much correlated. Lots of kernel problems while submitting assignments and late reply by staff.
By Minglu Z•
Aug 6, 2018
The assignment submitting problem is fixed. But the confusing requirements are still in assignments. Always be stuck by concept or formula which irrelevant to the ML.
Not recommend.
By Teemu P•
Mar 3, 2019
Do not attempt this course unless you are extremely experienced in the topic and python already.
By Dan W•
Sep 25, 2018
The exercise doesn't match the course materials at all.
By Daniel F•
Jan 12, 2019
Content is good but assignments are buggy.
By Nicolas S•
Jan 2, 2020
The content of this course is not suited for online training. The videos mostly present an overview of the ML equations. You will have to consult textbooks for a deeper understanding. The exercises lack of guidance and do not have any conclusion. You will have a hard time to complete all the assignements if you don't know already well Scikit-learn, pandas, or even tensorflow.
By Omar O•
Jul 1, 2019
Not enough support from the staff. The assignments are strange, some don't relate to the lectures, some are hard to identify what kind of answer is being expected from us. Discussion forums are a joke, I've managed to go through because of some good souls like Kurt Woschnagg. Great lectures though, content is very nice, but not enough visualizations of the math presented.
By Matthieu B•
Aug 31, 2018
Too many shortcomings and errors assessments. Tests at the end of the videos cut what Igor is saying and they are often about the following video.
The assessments are also very shallow compared to what we are supposed to learn and the 10-people staff is never online and almost never answers any message.
By Thomas W•
Feb 17, 2021
The video lectures are quite nice although I miss the promised link to finance at time. What is absolutely a disaster are the assignments. They are flawed and miss a lot of explanation. A sometimes I miss the connection to the lectures. I will not recommend the course.
By Pierre C D M•
Oct 14, 2018
Not Worth the money. Although the assignments is a bit better than in the first course of the specialization, there is no help at all from the coursera team, even when it is impossible to grade the assignment. Do not spend your money there and buy some book instead
By Luis A•
Jan 7, 2019
Excellent course.
I only wish to have had programming assignment with RNN and Hidden Markov Models instead of three assignments on PCA. Although they highlighted a interesting application in finance.
By Serguei Z•
Jan 25, 2020
The course offers a good review of techniques. The coding assignments can be improved, in my opinion. On the one hand, they are quite simplistic and do not require understanding of the course material, the algorithms or the theory to be completed - one just needs to mechanically follow the code and write appropriate lines. On the other hand, the grading algorithms are sometime stuck on technicalities that are not relevant either understanding or programming but may require significant time to figure out the correct solution.
By Umendra C•
Feb 2, 2019
This could have been the real deal with so many fascinating topics to learn here, but unfortunately, this specialization is setting new low standards in each assignments. The grader does not work, sometime we are asked to produce wrong results (as oppose to the research material). It is very frustrating!
Good reading assignments.
They need better and more qualified support staff.
By Nicolas M•
Apr 1, 2019
good overview of methods but project part was frustrating due to slow Jupyter servers which blocked progress. Overall still positive as course content is unique.
By Amalka W•
Nov 1, 2018
If assignment are clear this course would be a great one. So I would like to suggest that explain more details about assignment and some guide lines
By Philip T•
Oct 25, 2018
Many technical issues with assignments. Additionally, assignment instructions are often poor or insufficient.
By Sung-Yeon L•
Jan 19, 2020
The course staff should prepare more (the assignment and the support). Seriously. Too much ambiguities in the assignments, and discrepancies between the lectures and assignments.
I personally liked the material, especially that the course tried to deliver some real life applications.
By Serg D•
Dec 5, 2019
This course should be titled Machine learning algorithms and their formulas.
The course lectures are quite hard to follow all you see is formulas and little application to the finance. The only part of the finance is the dataset. No course materials. Really bad.
By Luis P•
Jan 28, 2021
Horrible assignments. No help from TAs whatsoever. Zero finance explanation. And the machine learning content (tensorflow in particular) is outdated, nobody uses Tensorflow 1.0...