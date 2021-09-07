MP
Mar 26, 2022
Content and course design are excellent. Compare to any famous books and University.\n\nThe teaching video is also high quality knowledge in terms of knowledge and technology.
Aug 7, 2021
Brilliant with humongous amount of information. But there are a few hiccups to which are notified to the Author.
By Joe Z•
Sep 7, 2021
It was fun. I'm still super annoyed with how peer graded assignments are supposed to be objective, but people will review them subjectively. With only two peers reviewing something it can affect your grade if someone doesn't find your game "fun" or "it's too hard", or they just flat out mark your score wrong (like does it include a screen shot?, how does one get that wrong?)
There is no way to run that up the ladder and and have someone take a second look. Very annoying. Also following the tutorials left me able to repeat some of the actions, but didn't really know the "why" behind it. I had to watch other free youtube videos to get a better understanding, what I found was content that was easier to follow on youtube.
By Noah M•
Oct 25, 2021
Week 1 of this course felt sort of overwhelming, it should be changed to week 3 as it sets the blueprint for Week 4. Also, I felt the instructor for week 1 went too fast when doing the tutorial. Weeks 2 and 3 dive deep into Game Technology and Storytelling. In my opinion, I think this course should break up the week 1 material and spread it out to the week 2 and week 3 material to make this course more balanced.
By Frank P•
Jul 17, 2021
This is a good follow-up course to 2D Shooter. As with the previous course, the project assignment encourages learners to be creative, yet the course does not teach learners enough skills to be creative. Be prepared to find other education materials in order to complete the project - although this is really not a big deal, since any learning is valuable. Keep in mind that you will still need to follow instructions by the same TA though the course's most important content.
By Muhammad F•
Aug 8, 2021
I like the modification we need to make to the game, a lot of asset and script is prebuilt. The script is readable but I just wish more detail explanation for me. Overall this course teaches you to experiment but you need to find some of the specific part outside of the course.
By Mónica V S•
Apr 26, 2022
Para los usuarios de habla Hispana: El curso es bueno. Aunque de momento la parte de código no se aborda tanto, si permite una buena exploración sobre la creación de escenarios, sprites y los titles. Tengan paciencia con su calificación suele demorarse un poco.
By Neelaben P•
Mar 27, 2022
By Alosh T•
Aug 8, 2021
By Diego F•
Mar 13, 2022
It was overall a good course. I would have loved it better if we had made more things from scratch.
By Ryan P•
Apr 19, 2021
Absolutely love it, wish I could have realized Game development was my true calling years ago!
By Сабирова А С•
Aug 6, 2021
great teacher, I liked everything, great course
By Will Y•
May 16, 2022
Great follow-on from the first course.
By Adian J•
May 24, 2022
By David B•
Mar 30, 2021
Helpful and progressive - but it is worth reading ahead a little in the final project - youn start it early but it isnt handed in til the end!
By ELYAS A•
Jun 5, 2021
The course is good, I learned a lot, but the marking by the student sometimes become unfair.