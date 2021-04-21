By David B•
Apr 21, 2021
The course is a good mix of theory and practice. Theory of Games Design and practice of C# coding in Unity - although the two are not as well linked as they might be - for example the theory covers 'good coding', telling a story', using prompts and cues for example. No where in the practical code teaching are these reinforced, exemplified or illustrated in any explicit way.
The coding is helped and hindered by its reliance on provided components - a sophisticated game can be developed for the final project assignment because sophisticated components are provided. However this massively increases the learning load when one comes to make the the innovative changes in the assignment as it takes quite a lot of effort to understand the components. dependancies and functionality in order to adapt or replace them.
By Razan M•
Aug 3, 2021
great course
By Mohammed A•
Sep 6, 2021
I really like the theoretical parts of these courses