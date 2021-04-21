Chevron Left
Game Design and Development 3: 3D Shooter by Michigan State University

About the Course

If you love games and want to learn how to make them, then this course is your third step down that path. In this course you will learn the fundamentals of game design, including an understanding of level design, game balancing, prototyping, and playtesting, as well as game asset creation techniques. You will continue developing video games using industry standard game development tools, including the Unity 2020 game engine. At the end of the course you will have completed a 3D First-Person Shooter game, and will be able to leverage an array of game development techniques to create your own basic games....
By David B

Apr 21, 2021

The course is a good mix of theory and practice. Theory of Games Design and practice of C# coding in Unity - although the two are not as well linked as they might be - for example the theory covers 'good coding', telling a story', using prompts and cues for example. No where in the practical code teaching are these reinforced, exemplified or illustrated in any explicit way.

The coding is helped and hindered by its reliance on provided components - a sophisticated game can be developed for the final project assignment because sophisticated components are provided. However this massively increases the learning load when one comes to make the the innovative changes in the assignment as it takes quite a lot of effort to understand the components. dependancies and functionality in order to adapt or replace them.

By Razan M

Aug 3, 2021

g​reat course

By Mohammed A

Sep 6, 2021

I really like the theoretical parts of these courses

