Optimizing Your Google Cloud Costs en Français by Google Cloud
About the Course
Optimizing Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs is the second course in a two-part series on GCP billing and cost management essentials.
This course is most suitable for those in a Finance and/or IT related role responsible for optimizing their organization’s cloud infrastructure.
You'll learn several ways to control and optimize your GCP costs, including setting up budgets and alerts, managing quota limits, and taking advantage of committed use discounts.
In the hands-on labs, you’ll practice using various tools to control and optimize your GCP costs or to influence your technology teams to apply the cost optimization best practices....