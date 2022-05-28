Optimizing Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs is the second course in a two-part series on GCP billing and cost management essentials.
It is recommended that users complete the 'Understanding Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs' course if they are new to GCP cost management.
Explain the operational prerequisites to achieve cloud cost optimization
Differentiate between budgets and quota
Set up budgets and alerts for actual and forecasted thresholds
Use advanced methods for cost control and optimization
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Configurer le contrôle des coûts
Prenez en main le contrôle de vos coûts Google Cloud Platform.
Le contrôle des coûts en pratique
Optimisez vos requêtes de manière à ne pas dépasser le quota, surveillez une machine virtuelle Google Compute Engine, puis créez et déployez une fonction Cloud Functions avec ces ateliers pratiques.
Exercices pratiques avec un compte de facturation GCP
Rationalisez et optimisez votre utilisation des ressources GCP.
