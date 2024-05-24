Google Workspace를 위한 Gemini는 고객에게 Google Workspace의 생성형 AI 기능을 제공하는 부가기능입니다. 이 미니 학습 과정에서는 Gemini의 주요 기능을 살펴보고 이러한 기능으로 Gmail의 생산성과 효율성을 향상하는 방법을 알아봅니다.
Gemini in Gmail - 한국어
What you'll learn
AI를 사용해 새 이메일 초안을 작성합니다.
AI를 사용해 이메일 초안을 수정합니다.
