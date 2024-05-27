Gemini pour Google Workspace est un module complémentaire qui permet aux utilisateurs d'accéder à des fonctionnalités d'IA générative. Ce cours explore les fonctionnalités de Gemini dans Google Docs au moyen de vidéos pédagogiques, d'activités pratiques et d'exemples concrets. Vous allez apprendre à utiliser Gemini pour générer des contenus écrits basés sur des requêtes. Vous allez également découvrir comment l'utiliser pour modifier du texte que vous avez déjà rédigé, vous aidant ainsi à améliorer votre productivité globale. À la fin de ce cours, vous disposerez des connaissances et des compétences nécessaires pour utiliser Gemini en toute confiance dans Google Docs afin d'améliorer vos écrits.
Gemini in Google Docs - Français
Taught in French
Course
What you'll learn
Utiliser Gemini pour générer des contenus écrits.
Utiliser Gemini pour peaufiner des contenus écrits.
Relire votre document à l'aide de Gemini pour vérifier l'orthographe, la grammaire, le style et le choix des mots.
May 2024
1 assignment
There is 1 module in this course
Gemini pour Google Workspace est un module complémentaire qui fournit aux clients des fonctionnalités d'IA générative dans Google Workspace. Dans ce petit cours, vous allez découvrir les principales fonctionnalités de Gemini et comment elles peuvent servir à améliorer la productivité et l'efficacité dans Google Workspace.
What's included
5 videos1 reading1 assignment
