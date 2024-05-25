Google Workspace 专用 Gemini 是一个插件，用户可通过它来使用生成式 AI 功能。本课程通过视频课程、实操活动和实际示例，深入探讨了“Google 文档中的 Gemini”的功能。您将学习如何使用 Gemini 来根据提示生成书面内容。您还会探索如何使用 Gemini 来修改已撰写好的文本，帮助提升整体工作效率。学完本课程后，您将掌握相关知识和技能，能够自信地利用 Google 文档中的 Gemini 来提升写作水平。
Gemini in Google Docs - 简体中文
Taught in Chinese (Simplified)
What you'll learn
使用 Gemini 生成书面内容。
使用 Gemini 对书面内容进行润色。
使用 Gemini 校对文档的拼写、语法、风格和用词。
May 2024
1 assignment
There is 1 module in this course
5 videos1 reading1 assignment
