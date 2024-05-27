Gemini for Google Workspace は、Google Workspace の生成 AI 機能をお客様に提供するアドオンです。このミニコースでは、Gemini の主な機能と、それらの機能を使用して Google スライドの生産性と効率を向上させる方法について学びます。
Gemini in Google Slides - 日本語版
Taught in Japanese
Gemini を使用してプレゼンテーションの画像を生成します。
Gemini を使用して画像にスタイルを追加します。
