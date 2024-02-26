Edureka
Gen AI for Data Privacy & Protection
Gen AI for Data Privacy & Protection

Taught in English

Course

Instructor: Edureka

  • Learners will grasp the significance of data privacy, navigate AI ethics, and safeguard data with the help of Generative AI.

There is 1 module in this course

This introductory short course offers an exploration into using Generative AI for Data Privacy & Protection, designed for learners keen on advancing their expertise in this critical area. Through a curriculum that blends theoretical foundations with practical applications, participants delve into the core aspects of Generative AI for safeguarding data, and the essential considerations of ethics and compliance. The short course aims to equip learners with the skills to adeptly navigate the complexities of data protection, ensuring ethical integrity and regulatory adherence, thus helping them to understand the challenges of implementing cutting-edge data privacy solutions in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Instructor

