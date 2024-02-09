University of Glasgow
Generative AI in Education
University of Glasgow

Generative AI in Education

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Gabriella Rodolico

Instructor: Gabriella Rodolico

What you'll learn

  • Understand the fundamentals of generative AI in Education.

  • Explore practical examples of a type of Generative AI in Education.

  • Understand ethical considerations in using generative AI in education.

  • Engage in uses of Generative AI and discussion on the impact it could have on the learning experience of all learners.

There are 4 modules in this course

A welcome and introduction to the course overall before moving on to the basics about generative AI: what it is, what educational institutions are saying about it, and prompt engineering for generative AI.

In Module 2, you'll learn about some additional good practice in working with AI, gain some insights into the student perspective, and do activities designed to make you think about what would be good guidance to provide on AI.

Module 3 takes a deeper dive into the ethics surrounding generative AI and its use in education. We'll look at the risks that can come with generative AI and consider how to analyse them, while also considering the philosophy of education and cognitive loads.

In this module, you'll explore other insights on how generative AI can be a helpful tool within the education sector, as well as tools that can help you expand your thinking and planning when it comes to incorporating it in the classroom.

Instructor

Gabriella Rodolico
University of Glasgow
1 Course2,054 learners

Offered by

University of Glasgow

