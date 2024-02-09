Discover the foundations of generative AI in our dynamic course. Gain a comprehensive grasp of generative AI basics, including definitions, prompt engineering, ethical considerations, and best practices. This engaging, discussion-focused course empowers learners to explore generative AI through hands-on practice with recommended tools. Learners actively participate in discussions, sharing insights and findings in the forum.
Generative AI in Education
Course
What you'll learn
Understand the fundamentals of generative AI in Education.
Explore practical examples of a type of Generative AI in Education.
Understand ethical considerations in using generative AI in education.
Engage in uses of Generative AI and discussion on the impact it could have on the learning experience of all learners.
December 2023
1 quiz, 3 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
A welcome and introduction to the course overall before moving on to the basics about generative AI: what it is, what educational institutions are saying about it, and prompt engineering for generative AI.
What's included
4 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
In Module 2, you'll learn about some additional good practice in working with AI, gain some insights into the student perspective, and do activities designed to make you think about what would be good guidance to provide on AI.
What's included
2 videos1 reading1 assignment3 discussion prompts
Module 3 takes a deeper dive into the ethics surrounding generative AI and its use in education. We'll look at the risks that can come with generative AI and consider how to analyse them, while also considering the philosophy of education and cognitive loads.
What's included
4 videos1 reading1 assignment4 discussion prompts
In this module, you'll explore other insights on how generative AI can be a helpful tool within the education sector, as well as tools that can help you expand your thinking and planning when it comes to incorporating it in the classroom.
What's included
2 videos8 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts
