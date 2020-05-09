AA
Mar 17, 2021
Provided clear and useful insight into TensorFlow 2. Before the course I had read many of the TF2 guides and tutorials. This course helped solidify my understanding of core TF concepts.
AJ
Sep 9, 2020
Excellent course with thorough practical exercises and most of all I love Kevin Webster teaching style.. Definitely a go to course for anyone who has some basic Deep Learning knowlegde.
By LiangTian•
May 9, 2020
This class is excelent for beginers to learn tf2. this class mainly talked about practice ,and it is useful to build basic deeplearning models
By Pengfei Z•
Jul 9, 2020
The course is really well-organized. The videos are relatively short but very clear and concise. Programming assignments are right on spot. If you already have basic knowledge of deep learning and want to get more practical experience with Tensorflow 2, this s absolutely a good resource.
By Akshay K A•
May 17, 2020
Course is very well designed and very well for learning tensorflow higher level api's. Peer graded assignment was very frustrating as it will take so much time to reflect that you are passed or not. Happy Learning!!
By Erik B•
Aug 1, 2020
Very nice introduction to tensorflow 2.0 with focus on keras. I already knew keras from tensorflow 1 so this was very useful. Still I thought this course was a little too basic for me to get a certificate. I used it as preparation for the other course ('customizing your models with tensorflow 2'). Doing this course quickly at least gives me a good background to do the second one.
There were some small errors in the course. It looks like tensorflow has adapted their APIs so that in the model checkpointing you specify the number of batches and not the number of samples. Also, there is a current bug in tensorflow 2.2.0 (and 2.3.0), that specifying {batch} in the path of the checkpoint no longer works. Also, there is another bug in tensorflow 2.3.0 that has apparently broken saving and loading of complete models using model.save() and load_model().
Going to do the second course now with the aim to get the certificate.
By Harshwardhan P•
Aug 30, 2020
I think it is an absolutely incredible course for anyone who wants to make the jumpy from TF 1.x to TF 2 (or has the knowledge of Deep Learning ideas and is looking to learn the TF 2 framework to apply them). The content is planned out perfectly for learners, the tutorials and assignment introduce and understand important ideas from the tensorflow 2 framework.
Finally, the most amazing thing about this course is the Capstone project. It just strikes the perfect balance on the difficulty scale. It will keep you engaged but at the same time it will not be very difficult either. The content in the course is geared towards preparing the learner to be able to do the project with ease and it does serve as a culmination of the skills used learnt in the course.
By Ihor F•
Jul 30, 2020
A good course for beginners in TF, though familiarity with deep learning is assumed. The course is up to date with TF2 API, so I had no issues implementing the excercises. The peer-reviewed project is open-ended and gives a lot of freedom to build the appropriate network architecture. The instructors are clear and overall production quality is really high.
By Aqib J•
Sep 10, 2020
Excellent course with thorough practical exercises and most of all I love Kevin Webster teaching style.. Definitely a go to course for anyone who has some basic Deep Learning knowlegde.
By Chris P•
Sep 1, 2020
A beautifully structured course. It does require a fair bit of preliminary knowledge in DL, but once you have that, the practical implementation in this course is on point.
By SubTain M•
Apr 22, 2020
A great course for those who already have some knowledge of deep learning. Concepts are explained in very well way.
By CLAUDIO C D R•
May 10, 2020
Well designed course, with the final Capstone project covering all the aspects involved in a MLP.
By guillaume•
May 1, 2020
Excellent course with videos and assignment.
By Max K•
Jan 31, 2021
Never recieved my grade. Contacted coursera support. They demanded another motnh of payment for the course or else I will not get my grade. Terrible practice and this is used to punish people that finish their course early since coursera will simply wait until you pay another month before the start grading your paper!
By Raimondo M•
Aug 26, 2020
This is a truly outstanding course that teaches you the basics of Tensorflow 2 using the Keras API. (There is a more advanced course if you want to deep dive into Tensorflow2)
One minor quirk is that instructors almost never answer questions on the forum. Nonetheless, it is worth the money spent if you plan to start designing Neural Networks with Tensorflow 2 framework.
The Capstone project is really satisfying since it gives you a lot of flexibility on how you can to complete it.
By Abdelrhman H•
Aug 4, 2020
This is such an amazing course. It's very simple but accomplishes what it's supposed to accomplish. I've taken the andrew NG course for deep learning so I know the theory and this finally made me understand what I've been writing and allowed me to express some of what I think in terms of code instead of only having the theoretical model. and even more stuff that the other course didn't cover in terms of tensorflow
By Danilo B•
Sep 14, 2020
Most complete course of Tensorflow I've had. The lectures go through every line in the code and the explanations are very precise. I would recommend this course to everyone that would like to apply Deep Learning using Tensorflow.
By Aida H•
Oct 12, 2020
Great content, thank you, prof. Kevin and the team. I learned a lot from this course. Overall the material is easy to comprehend, I would recommend this to anyone wanting to learn/enhance Tensorflow skills.
By AC•
Mar 18, 2021
Provided clear and useful insight into TensorFlow 2. Before the course I had read many of the TF2 guides and tutorials. This course helped solidify my understanding of core TF concepts.
By Marios K•
Nov 20, 2020
Really nice introduction to TF2. In my case, I have worked professionally with TF1 for some time, so the material was quite trivial. Nevertheless, it was still a nice refresher.
By Kanji O•
Jul 26, 2020
Really excellent course and quality of lectures and coding tutorials were beyond my expectation. I think this course is literally the best TF course available in Coursera
By Abdelrahman A•
Sep 15, 2020
i recommend the course for anyone want to get solid foundation in TensorFlow as beginner, also capstone project cover all the content you learn in the course.
By James B•
Sep 13, 2020
This course had a good balance between the application-specific elements and the broader ML discipline. Good teaching and materials.
By Canh S L•
May 20, 2020
Although there is lacking feedback on instructor team on the forum, I would highly recommend the course in terms of the content.
By D N V V S S K•
Aug 6, 2020
Really amazing experience with this course perfect start after knowing the mathematical concepts of how nn works
By Vivek K•
May 21, 2020
Very good for those people who have knowledge of deep learning and want a hands-on in TensorFlow 2
By Jerry C•
Jun 21, 2020
Great and clearly taught course for anyone with basic knowledge of Python and neural networks.