Google Slides by Google Cloud

4.9
stars
69 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

With Google Slides, you can create and present professional presentations for sales, projects, training modules, and much more. Google Slides presentations are stored safely in the cloud. You build presentations right in your web browser—no special software is required. Even better, multiple people can work on your slides at the same time, you can see people’s changes as they make them, and every change is automatically saved. You will learn how to open Google Slides, create a blank presentation, and create a presentation from a template. You will explore themes, layout options, and how to add and format content, and speaker notes in your presentations. You will learn how to enhance your slides by adding tables, images, charts, and more. You will also learn how to use slide transitions and object animations in your presentation for visual effects. We will discuss how to organize slides and explore some of the options, including duplicating and ordering your slides, importing existing slides, copying slides, and hiding slides. You will learn how to share your presentation with others and will also learn about collaborator permissions, tracking changes, and version management. Google Slides offers many features that make team collaboration easy. You will learn how to collaborate with your team using comments and action items. Presenting your slides is the ultimate goal so you will learn how to present your slides to others and explore the presentation tools available....

Top reviews

SL

Sep 25, 2021

THANK YOU SO MUCH,I REALLY APPRECIATE YOUR INSIGHT ON THE SUBJECT MATTER AND HOPE TO FINISH ALL THE OTHER PROGRAME I HAVE ENROLLED .THANK you COUSERA,COMMOM WEALTH AND MY SPONSORES

DA

Sep 19, 2021

Very nice for beginners, this will be helpful for the community, and I hope to share this with my colleagues.

By Pateka J

Sep 27, 2021

It was interesting and I saw that it can be useful in my classes more especially as it allows for different themes which can differ based on different slides and content as well as speaker notes which can help me as reminders more especially now that they cannot be seen by students I present to.

By SWIFT G L

Sep 25, 2021

By Mallika A u d j

Jan 26, 2022

I​ got a fully understand about google slide & I feel this is better for the persons who are interesting to learn about google slides

By Dylan A

Sep 20, 2021

By Elah M S

May 20, 2022

So fun to learn new stuff! This course covered the basics and also added some additional knowledge!

By Markson C

Jun 22, 2021

Very good course for practicing my google slides skills, really helped me!

By Ravi A D

May 31, 2021

Very Good explained with example

By Themba S

Apr 2, 2022

the best

By �Sadman S R

Aug 30, 2021

E​asy to understand. The works were useful too. However, it would have been very handy if the position and working method of the corresponding tools were shown alongside the narration in videos.

By Emily B

Mar 15, 2022

Good course for covering the basics, won't be super useful if you have a little experience with Google slides.

By Wonder K G

Mar 29, 2021

Good

