Sep 25, 2021
THANK YOU SO MUCH,I REALLY APPRECIATE YOUR INSIGHT ON THE SUBJECT MATTER AND HOPE TO FINISH ALL THE OTHER PROGRAME I HAVE ENROLLED .THANK you COUSERA,COMMOM WEALTH AND MY SPONSORES
Sep 19, 2021
Very nice for beginners, this will be helpful for the community, and I hope to share this with my colleagues.
By Pateka J•
Sep 27, 2021
It was interesting and I saw that it can be useful in my classes more especially as it allows for different themes which can differ based on different slides and content as well as speaker notes which can help me as reminders more especially now that they cannot be seen by students I present to.
By SWIFT G L•
Sep 25, 2021
By Mallika A u d j•
Jan 26, 2022
I got a fully understand about google slide & I feel this is better for the persons who are interesting to learn about google slides
By Dylan A•
Sep 20, 2021
By Elah M S•
May 20, 2022
So fun to learn new stuff! This course covered the basics and also added some additional knowledge!
By Markson C•
Jun 22, 2021
Very good course for practicing my google slides skills, really helped me!
By Ravi A D•
May 31, 2021
Very Good explained with example
By Themba S•
Apr 2, 2022
the best
By �Sadman S R•
Aug 30, 2021
Easy to understand. The works were useful too. However, it would have been very handy if the position and working method of the corresponding tools were shown alongside the narration in videos.
By Emily B•
Mar 15, 2022
Good course for covering the basics, won't be super useful if you have a little experience with Google slides.
By Wonder K G•
Mar 29, 2021
Good