This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. AutoML Vision helps developers with limited ML expertise train high-quality image recognition models. In this hands-on lab, you will learn how to train a custom model to recognize different types of clouds (cumulus, cumulonimbus, etc.)....
By Rajat S

May 4, 2022

This is totally not as expected. Projects should make us think a bit. I successfully did this but I won't know to do on our own since most of the commands are copy paste and nothing is explained in detail.

