Dialogflow CX: Bot Building Basics by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console.
Build a conversational agent using Dialogflow CX. Dialogflow CX provides a simple, visual bot building approach to virtual agent design. Bot designers now have a much clearer picture of the overall bot building process and multiple designers are able to easily collaborate on the same agent build. Dialogflow CX supports many languages for your agent to use and understand, but this lab will be using only English.
