Chevron Left
Back to Dialogflow CX: Bot Building Basics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Dialogflow CX: Bot Building Basics by Google Cloud

About the Course

This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. Build a conversational agent using Dialogflow CX. Dialogflow CX provides a simple, visual bot building approach to virtual agent design. Bot designers now have a much clearer picture of the overall bot building process and multiple designers are able to easily collaborate on the same agent build. Dialogflow CX supports many languages for your agent to use and understand, but this lab will be using only English. In this lab you will build a conversational agent using Dialogflow CX....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder