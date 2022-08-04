Learner Reviews & Feedback for GST - Maintaining documents, accounts and records by PwC India
About the Course
GST, being a transaction-level tax, requires certain documentation to be generated and maintained to comply with the law and curb malpractices. GST also has a stringent requirement for the maintenance of appropriate accounts and records. In this course, you will learn about E-invoices and E-waybills required to be generated at a transaction level. You will also learn about the accounts and records that are required to be maintained by businesses.
This course provides a platform for learners planning to launch their careers in the field of GST-related compliance in India. Learners already undertaking GST compliances may also upskill themselves with the technical skills imparted under this course. This program is industry agnostic and is relevant for anyone looking to acquire basic knowledge of GST. It will provide you with the skills required for entry level jobs in the fields of finance, tax, or law.
By the end of this course, you will learn about:
- the applicability of e-invoicing
- e-invoicing process flow, including the generation of the unique reference numbers and QR code
- the provisions related to e-way bills, their generation, validity, cancellation ,and rejection
- the need, procedure, and practical challenge in e-way bill reconciliation
- types of statutory accounts and records to be maintained under GST
- key performance indicators of an organization that are important from a GST perspective and the MIS reports required....