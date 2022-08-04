GST, being a transaction-level tax, requires certain documentation to be generated and maintained to comply with the law and curb malpractices. GST also has a stringent requirement for the maintenance of appropriate accounts and records. In this course, you will learn about E-invoices and E-waybills required to be generated at a transaction level. You will also learn about the accounts and records that are required to be maintained by businesses.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Understanding e-invoicing
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete
Preparing and reconciling e-way bills
5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 105 min), 18 readings, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Maintaining statutory accounts and records
3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 52 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
