About this Course

1,732 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 7 in the
PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

Learner should be familiar with basic numeric calculations, MS Excel skills, and accounting principles.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Collection
  • GST Compliances
  • E-invoicing & E-way bill
  • GST Reconciliation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 7 in the
PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

Learner should be familiar with basic numeric calculations, MS Excel skills, and accounting principles.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

PwC India

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Understanding e-invoicing

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Preparing and reconciling e-way bills

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 105 min), 18 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Maintaining statutory accounts and records

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 52 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

About the PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate

PwC GST Taxation Executive

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder