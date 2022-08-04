About this Course

Course 4 of 7 in the
PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

Learner should be familiar with basic numeric calculations, MS Excel skills, and accounting principles.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Determine when and where to obtain GST registration.

  • Identify the circumstances generating a need for the amendment or cancellation of registration.

  • Understand the process to obtain GST registration on the government portal, including the documentation required.

  • Identify the need for filing various returns and the process of preparation of GST returns, including the data and reporting requirements.

Skills you will gain

  • GST Compliances
  • Registration and Reconciliation
  • Reconciliation
  • GST payments
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Obtaining registration

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 98 min), 17 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Filing returns – Part 1

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 70 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Filing returns – Part 2

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 58 min), 24 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Filing returns – Part 3

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 75 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes

