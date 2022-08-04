Similar to any other tax system, compliances form the backbone of GST. GST compliances are primarily two-fold: registration and return filing. In this course, you will learn when to obtain registration, where to obtain it ,and the procedure to obtain registration. Thereafter, you will learn about the different returns under GST and the process of filing such returns along with the details required to be furnished.
This course is part of the PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate
Learner should be familiar with basic numeric calculations, MS Excel skills, and accounting principles.
Determine when and where to obtain GST registration.
Identify the circumstances generating a need for the amendment or cancellation of registration.
Understand the process to obtain GST registration on the government portal, including the documentation required.
Identify the need for filing various returns and the process of preparation of GST returns, including the data and reporting requirements.
- GST Compliances
- Registration and Reconciliation
- Reconciliation
- GST payments
Obtaining registration
Filing returns – Part 1
Filing returns – Part 2
Filing returns – Part 3
