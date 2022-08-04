About this Course

Course 5 of 7 in the
PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

Learner should be familiar with basic numeric calculations, MS Excel skills, and accounting principles.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define and explain the principles governing the need for zero rating and Identify supplies that are zero-rated.

  • Learn about circumstances where GST refund is allowed.

  • Process to obtain GST refund on the government portal, including refund computation, timelines for grant of refund and the documentation required.

  • Learn about responsibilities of a job worker and the compliances to be undertaken.

Skills you will gain

  • Decision-Making
  • Refunds
  • Problem Solving
  • GST law
  • Interpretation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Interpreting zero-rated supplies

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 60 min), 21 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
7 hours to complete

All about refunds

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 86 min), 22 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Working with a job worker

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 42 min), 14 readings, 2 quizzes

About the PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate

PwC GST Taxation Executive

