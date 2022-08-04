In this course, you will learn about some other key concepts under GST. All taxpayers may not apply these concepts, but the concepts are nonetheless integral to the understanding and application of GST. You will first understand the concept of zero-rated supply and identify the different types of supplies that are taxable but have zero GST rate. Next, you will learn about refunds, their applicability, and the process of claiming GST refunds from tax authorities. Finally, you will learn about job work and the associated GST compliances.
This course is part of the PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate
Learner should be familiar with basic numeric calculations, MS Excel skills, and accounting principles.
Define and explain the principles governing the need for zero rating and Identify supplies that are zero-rated.
Learn about circumstances where GST refund is allowed.
Process to obtain GST refund on the government portal, including refund computation, timelines for grant of refund and the documentation required.
Learn about responsibilities of a job worker and the compliances to be undertaken.
Skills you will gain
- Decision-Making
- Refunds
- Problem Solving
- GST law
- Interpretation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Interpreting zero-rated supplies
All about refunds
Working with a job worker
