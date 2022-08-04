- E-invoicing & E-way bill
- GST technical
- GST Compliances & Return filing
- GST law
- Registration & Reconciliation
- Concept of supply
- Problem Solving
- Interpretation
- place of supply
- Time of supply
- Decision-Making
- Credit reconciliation
PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate
Launch your Career as a GST taxation executive. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career as a GST professional in India. No prior experience required.
Offered By
What you will learn
Learn the fundamentals of GST and its applicability on a transaction.
Understand when, where and how much tax needs to be paid. Analyze whether input tax credit will be available.
Learn to obtain GST registration, and prepare, and file returns on the government portal. Undertake reconciliations for filing of returns.
Learn to generate E-invoices and E-waybill. Maintain accounts and records to be ready for assessments and audits.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
In this professional certificate, you will practice on 5+ real-life scenarios that will connect the concepts you learn to real-world transactions. Specific case studies have also been included in videos and practice assessments to help you understand the practical aspects to perform critical activities as a GST professional.
There are 7 Courses in this Professional Certificate
