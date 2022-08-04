In this course, you will learn the aspects of tax dispute resolution, assessment, investigation, and audit under GST and understand the penal provisions for non-compliance. You will also understand the provisions related to anti-profiteering introduced in GST.
This course is part of the PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Learner should be familiar with basic numeric calculations, MS Excel skills, and accounting principles.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Decision-Making
- GST law
- GST technical
- Assessments & Tax dispute resolution
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Learner should be familiar with basic numeric calculations, MS Excel skills, and accounting principles.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
Assessments and audits
4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 65 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
6 hours to complete
Demands, appeals and penalties
6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 55 min), 18 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
What is anti-profiteering?
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
About the PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
How do I obtain the course certificate?
Who is this program for?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
What will I be able to do upon completing the specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.