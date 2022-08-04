Learner Reviews & Feedback for GST - Audit, assessment and litigation by PwC India
About the Course
In this course, you will learn the aspects of tax dispute resolution, assessment, investigation, and audit under GST and understand the penal provisions for non-compliance. You will also understand the provisions related to anti-profiteering introduced in GST.
This course provides a platform for learners planning to launch their careers in the field of GST-related compliance in India. Learners already undertaking GST compliances may also upskill themselves with the technical skills imparted under this course. This program is industry agnostic and is relevant for anyone looking to acquire basic knowledge of GST. It will provide you with the skills required for entry level jobs in the fields of finance, tax, or law.
By the end of this course, you will learn about:
- The procedure for audit by government authorities
- Assessment of taxes, and the appellate procedure
- Non-compliances or offences leading to penalties and prosecution
- The objectives for the introduction of anti-profiteering provisions, the role and constituents of statutory bodies, and the practical challenges in its implementation
- Business restructuring from a GST perspective, the tax risks, and how MIS reports can help mitigate the risks....