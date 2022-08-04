About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 7 in the
PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

Learner should be familiar with basic numeric calculations, MS Excel skills, and accounting principles.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define and explain the key concepts for the availment and utilisation of input tax credit.

  • Critically analyse whether tax paid on purchases can be availed as input tax credit.

  • Examine whether or when input tax credit availed needs to be reversed and the reasons thereof.

  • Distribute the tax appropriately through an ISD and undertake the necessary compliances.

Skills you will gain

  • Credit reconciliation
  • Credit distribution
  • Problem Solving
  • Input tax credit
  • Interpretation
Offered by

PwC India

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Availing and utilising input tax credit

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 53 min), 21 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Reconciling input tax credit

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 43 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Distributing input tax credits

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 54 min), 13 readings, 2 quizzes

About the PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate

PwC GST Taxation Executive

