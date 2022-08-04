GST, if applicable, can be paid in cash or through the utilization of input tax credit, also commonly known as ITC. In this course, you will learn about the concept of the input tax credit, conditions , and restrictions on availing and utilizing ITC, legal requirements and procedures for reconciliation of ITC , and the concept of distribution of ITC. Input tax credits, along with valuations, play an important role in the pricing of goods and services.
Learner should be familiar with basic numeric calculations, MS Excel skills, and accounting principles.
Define and explain the key concepts for the availment and utilisation of input tax credit.
Critically analyse whether tax paid on purchases can be availed as input tax credit.
Examine whether or when input tax credit availed needs to be reversed and the reasons thereof.
Distribute the tax appropriately through an ISD and undertake the necessary compliances.
- Credit reconciliation
- Credit distribution
- Problem Solving
- Input tax credit
- Interpretation
Availing and utilising input tax credit
Reconciling input tax credit
Distributing input tax credits
