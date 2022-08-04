About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 7 in the
PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

Learner should be familiar with basic numeric calculations, MS Excel skills, and accounting principles.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the place of supply of a transaction, thereby pinpointing where the supply should be taxed.

  • Determine the time of supply of a transaction, thereby identifying when the tax needs to be paid.

  • Compute the value of the transaction on which tax needs to be paid.

  • Identify who is required to pay the tax, either under forward charge or reverse charge.

Skills you will gain

  • place of supply
  • Time of supply
  • GST technical
  • Decision-Making
  • Problem Solving
Instructor

Offered by

PwC India

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Identifying the place of supply of goods or services

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 59 min), 14 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Determining the time of supply of goods or services

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 49 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Computing the value of supply

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 61 min), 21 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Discharging tax under reverse charge

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes

About the PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate

PwC GST Taxation Executive

