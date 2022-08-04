About this Course

2,202 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

Learner should be familiar with basic numeric calculations, MS Excel skills, and accounting principles.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the genesis of GST, the need for its introduction and the Constitutional and legal framework under which it was introduced.

  • Identify and describe different forms of supplies of goods and services, deemed supplies and transactions excluded from the scope of supply.

  • Differentiate various types of supplies and identify whether a supply is inter-State or intra-State, exempt or composite supply.

  • Critically analyse whether a given transaction is a supply and define the nature of supply.

Skills you will gain

  • GST technical
  • Concept of supply
  • Problem Solving
  • GST law
  • Interpretation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

Learner should be familiar with basic numeric calculations, MS Excel skills, and accounting principles.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

PwC India

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Framework of GST

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 60 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Decoding the concept of supply - Part 1

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Decoding the concept of supply - Part 2

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 69 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Decoding the concept of supply - Part 3

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 50 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes

About the PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate

PwC GST Taxation Executive

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder