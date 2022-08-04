This is the first course in PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate. This is a good place to start if you want to become a GST professional in India.
In this course, you will first learn about the genesis of GST, the need for its introduction, and the Constitutional and legal framework under which it was introduced. You will then learn the concept of ‘supply’ under GST along with its related definitions and concepts. This course provides a platform for learners planning to launch their careers in tax or sharpen their skills with the technical understanding of the GST law in India. The course is a part of the PwC GST Taxation Executive Professional Certificate which is industry agnostic and relevant for anyone looking to acquire basic knowledge of GST. It will provide you with the skills required for entry level jobs in the fields of finance, tax, or law. By the end of this course, you will: - Know the shortcomings of the earlier indirect tax regime and why GST was introduced - Know the basic framework of GST in India and the changes brought in the Indian Constitution for introducing GST - Understand the concept of supply under GST and related definitions like goods, services, and consideration - Understand which goods and services are included or excluded from GST - Understand the various types of supplies (viz. inter-State, intra-State, exempt, non-GST, composite, and mixed supplies), and how they impact the computation of GST.