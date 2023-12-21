University of Leeds
How to Get Into Cloud Computing

Are you 16-30 and living in the UK? Enrol on this course (and many more) for FREE with Click Start!Find out more...

University of Leeds

How to Get Into Cloud Computing

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Dr Rafael Papallas
Click Start

Instructors: Dr Rafael Papallas

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain current applications of cloud computing, articulate associated challenges, and recognise the distinctions between cloud computing roles.

  • Identify various roles in cloud computing and list essential skills for success in those roles.

  • Describe the technical, social, legal, and ethical challenges in cloud computing.

  • Highlight specialist skills and provide real-world examples of cloud implementation.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

6 quizzes, 1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

This week will be an introduction to cloud computing and the kinds of jobs that are available in this area. We will start the week by introducing cloud computing, looking at its current applications and examining the benefits and challenges. We will then visit some popular roles in cloud computing, explaining the responsibilities and the job functions. Let's get started!

What's included

3 videos13 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In the previous week, we introduced you to cloud computing and the roles available. This week you will hear from professionals from industry (Mark from Amazon Web Services and David from T5 Digital) who will offer you advice and look at the skills you need to build to succeed in a career in cloud computing. The final lesson will dive into real-world examples of cloud computing.

What's included

4 videos10 readings3 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructors

Dr Rafael Papallas
University of Leeds
3 Courses6,150 learners

Offered by

University of Leeds

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions