Cloud computing gives businesses more flexibility, allowing them to quickly scale resources up to meet business demands without having to invest in physical infrastructure. This allows businesses to accelerate innovation, streamline operations and reduce costs. It is no surprise that cloud computing professionals are in great demand and the sector is expected to grow.
How to Get Into Cloud Computing
What you'll learn
Explain current applications of cloud computing, articulate associated challenges, and recognise the distinctions between cloud computing roles.
Identify various roles in cloud computing and list essential skills for success in those roles.
Describe the technical, social, legal, and ethical challenges in cloud computing.
Highlight specialist skills and provide real-world examples of cloud implementation.
December 2023
6 quizzes, 1 assignment
There are 2 modules in this course
This week will be an introduction to cloud computing and the kinds of jobs that are available in this area. We will start the week by introducing cloud computing, looking at its current applications and examining the benefits and challenges. We will then visit some popular roles in cloud computing, explaining the responsibilities and the job functions. Let's get started!
3 videos13 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts
In the previous week, we introduced you to cloud computing and the roles available. This week you will hear from professionals from industry (Mark from Amazon Web Services and David from T5 Digital) who will offer you advice and look at the skills you need to build to succeed in a career in cloud computing. The final lesson will dive into real-world examples of cloud computing.
4 videos10 readings3 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Frequently asked questions
This course is part of Click Start, a UK training programme designed to help young people develop digital skills. Click Start is offering a limited number of scholarships giving free access to young people in the UK.
Check if you are eligible for free access today.
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.