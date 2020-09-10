GM
Dec 31, 2020
Good Valuable Course to know the end to end flow of a problem with solution and the how to part
KK
Dec 10, 2020
extremely helpful to understand and process whole AI workflow - thank you!
By Ashwini S•
Sep 10, 2020
Very good Course! Learnt many new things actually.
By Neela M•
Jul 17, 2020
Well Course is well design ....The revision of all Inclusive Course has been summarise ...step by step it reach to level where you can actually start taking Business Decesion in terms of Cost , Profit.
By Gopi M•
Dec 31, 2020
Good Valuable Course to know the end to end flow of a problem with solution and the how to part
By Kerstin•
Dec 11, 2020
extremely helpful to understand and process whole AI workflow - thank you!
By TAPAS B•
Apr 16, 2021
Excellent course.. Provides lots of hands-on activities
By Harishankar M V•
Dec 4, 2020
Excellent course!
By MANUEL D A•
Apr 7, 2021
Great course!!!
By Yi H•
Dec 27, 2020
great examples
By Jonathan H•
Apr 16, 2021
Overall the material is good, and I plan to use much of the code I created as well as the solutions as samples. I think the material could have been more fleshed out, often it seemed like a topic would be introduced and then a link shared rather than the topic being explained well in this course material.
By Stefano B•
Feb 7, 2021
Very well structured the course. Peraphs s too many things to practice all togther at least for me