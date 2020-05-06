PM
Apr 2, 2020
More practicality and assignment should me there. Which is more helpful for the learners.
Jul 6, 2020
Very Informative and Labs for Hands-on session was useful.
By Olivier R•
May 6, 2020
Quizzes mark you as correct even if you're not, the answer keys are missing from notebooks, the material briefly glosses over important concepts with no depth at all. Were these issues addressed, this course would be excellent, but it sorely lacks because of it.
By Jonathan V•
May 27, 2020
Instructors are completely absent and ignore questions from students, vital course materials are missing, typos everywhere. This series of courses from IBM have been terrible and are of much lower quality than other e-learning offerings.
By Pralay M•
Apr 3, 2020
By Mahjube C•
May 18, 2020
most of the content is in text format
By Rangarajan m•
Jul 7, 2020
By Rafail M•
Oct 5, 2020
Great
By Théophile P•
Apr 29, 2021
The part on the EDA is very insightful, I learned a lot about data manipulation in Pandas. The hypothesis testing was very short so I didn't expect much. Still interesting to know about multiple hypothesis testing. The part with IBM Watson is very out of context, I don't think it makes sense in the context of this class.
Thanks for the good quality material otherwise.
By SALVADOR L M•
Sep 15, 2020
Es necesario leer las referencias en los temas, porque con sólo el contenido del tema es complicado entender
By Shoaib Q•
Dec 13, 2020
Very detailed course.
By BHAVANA g•
Aug 30, 2020
This course is more helpful for math geeks as most of the discussions on 2nd week are completely oriented around maths. It is tough to follow 2nd week module for someone who doesn't have sound math background like me.
By Brunello B•
Apr 24, 2021
The Watson Studio info are not clear or not updated.
I had to work locally!!
Would you please fix these point as soon as possible to allow the students to use the content on cloud!
By Pertti V•
Aug 13, 2020
Last excercise would need some more explanation.
There are SO MANY misspellings in the texts by the way...
By SUPARNA C•
Dec 18, 2020
more code example will be better to the person who are not from statistic or data science back ground.
By Gaurav S•
Aug 3, 2020
Course should be a little more elaborative
By Vasyl R•
Jul 1, 2020
Missing answers to notebooks. Not well explained concepts.