NM
Jul 7, 2020
Dear Team,\n\nNamaste !!\n\nWell ...Excellent Course ..\n\nThanks for All Support ...
AA
May 29, 2020
Very nice overview of recommendation systems and deployment to spark for scaling.
By Lam C V D•
Aug 29, 2020
Please take note these courses assumes you have the skills like Scala, Dockers, Python etc. The practice is one lab ungraded
By Akhil A•
May 29, 2020
By Neela M•
Jul 8, 2020
By Бибик М В•
Apr 12, 2021
very good course, i am find a lot of interesting things
By Jovane A P•
Aug 14, 2020
Good content and well explained tutorials!
By Yi H•
Dec 26, 2020
great examples and real-world case
By S.E•
Jan 18, 2021
Nice to finally see the deployment stage but I think I'd probably skip the Watson studios/python part since it just adds to the complexity without adding much value. keep it simple.
By Tracy P•
May 21, 2020
Missing data files, errors in course content, disconnects between stated goal and project files, typos, etc. A very poor showing for a company trying to create an image of quality.
By Ashwini S•
Aug 19, 2020
Os.path: never worked.
Many things are high level things. found this course really boring.