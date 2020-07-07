NM
Jul 6, 2020
Dear Team ,\n\nNamaste Everyone !!\n\nExcellent Course structure - ML, VR and NLP.\n\nGreat Learning Module Design by All Faculty.\n\nThanks to everyone!!!
PL
May 2, 2020
The teaching materials are well presented and clear.\n\nJust that the level of this course is a bit not advanced enough.
By vignaux•
Nov 17, 2019
Great course with a lot of practice and smart meaning !
By Julio C•
Jul 30, 2020
Great training !!!
By Suryabrata D•
Jul 6, 2020
very Informative
By BHAVANA g•
Sep 22, 2020
Its pretty difficult to follow up with this course. We must have a good knowledge on Neural n/ws prior starting this course.
By Abrar J•
May 28, 2020
Good for using IBM tools
By Lam C V D•
Aug 29, 2020
Theory Overview only
By David L•
Aug 26, 2020
Aspects of this course could be worked on with regards to smoothness, conceptual teaching and grammatical/spelling errors.
Much of the course had confusing terminology/grammatical forms which made multiple lessons difficult to understand. The video quality was, for the most part, very well done -- but some videos moved too quickly to follow (although it may just be my current level is too low).
I really enjoyed the case studies for the most part; they were challenging and informative, forcing you to learn yourself. There were a couple of areas where I would've appreciated more guidance, such as setting up the MLP/CNN at the end of Week 2. I had no idea that we needed to use a sparse-categorical-crossentropy loss function until I looked at the solution -- and I'm not sure other students would know the same.
Otherwise, it was a useful course.