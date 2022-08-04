Welcome to course 2 of 5 of this Specialization, Incident Response, BC, and DR Concepts.
This course focuses on the availability part of the CIA triad and the importance of maintaining availability of both human and system resources. These are usually accomplished through the implementation of Incident Response (IR), Business Continuity (BC) and Disaster Recovery (DR) plans. While these three plans may seem to overlap in scope, they are three distinct plans that are vital to the survival of any organization. After completing this course, the participant will be able to: Explain how organizations respond to, recover from and continue to operate during unplanned disruptions. - Recall the terms and components of incident response. - Summarize the components of a business continuity plan. - Identify the components of disaster recovery. - Practice the terminology of and review incident response, business continuity and disaster recovery concepts. Agenda Course Introduction Module 1: Incident Response (IR) Module 2: Business Continuity (BC) Module 3: Disaster Recovery (DR) Module 4: Incident Response, Business Continuity, and Disaster Recovery Review This training is for IT professionals, career changers, college students, recent college graduates, advanced high school students and recent high school graduates looking to start their path toward cybersecurity leadership by taking the Certified in Cybersecurity entry-level exam. There are no prerequisites to take the training or the exam. It is recommended that candidates have basic Information Technology (IT) knowledge. No work experience in cybersecurity or formal education diploma/degree is required.