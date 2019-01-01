Learner Reviews & Feedback for Influencing the Organisation by Queen Mary University of London
About the Course
In this course, you will look at how you can effectively manage stakeholders and industry/organisational politics, whilst successfully mobilising people. You will:
– Consider how to build momentum and how to work across organisational, sectoral and country cultures.
– Explore how you can align your mission with the organisation’s purpose and manage the politics to influence the organisation.
– Look at how to lead in a matrix/complex structure as well as how to make your changes real.
This course is aimed at leaders and managers who have five to six years experience and who are beginning to manage teams, customers and clients more regularly or more directly. Learners will likely have a technical or professional early career but as they are progressing in their careers, they are having to start grappling with the issues of team and organisational leadership.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
– Work across organisational boundaries and engage with a wider group of stakeholders.
– Navigate the realpolitik of their wider organisation and understand the importance of engaging with the political dynamic.
– Extend and leverage your networks to be better positioned for the next phase of your career.
– Identify levers for change and how best to utilise these in order to increase the possibility that your initiatives and programmes will be adopted....