Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Infraestructura sostenible en la agenda de desarrollo
This course is part of Infraestructura sostenible Specialization

Taught in Spanish

Tomás Serebrisky
Gema Sacristán
María Cecilia Ramirez

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • La importancia y concepto de la infraestructura sostenible y sus aportes para la consecución de las metas del Acuerdo de París y de los ODS

  • La relevancia y pilares de la sostenibilidad a lo largo del ciclo de vida de los proyectos de infraestructura para enfrentar los desafíos globales

  • Los beneficios económicos y sociales de incluir la perspectiva del sector privado en portafolios de infraestructura

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

4 quizzes

Build your subject-matter expertise

There are 2 modules in this course

La infraestructura es la base esencial para apoyar el crecimiento económico, la productividad, la cobertura de los servicios y la calidad de vida de las personas. Este curso describe qué es la infraestructura sostenible y presenta el marco de infraestructura desarrollado por el BID. Además, se exponen los desafíos globales en la sostenibilidad de los proyectos y el rol de la infraestructura en la recuperación económica de la región.

What's included

7 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Instructors

Tomás Serebrisky
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
1 Course168 learners

Offered by

Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

