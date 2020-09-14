DE
Mar 30, 2021
The course helped me understand innovative ways of financing and provided me with the tools and skills to further develop and apply in my professional career.
MM
May 18, 2020
This course fulfilled my expectations on learning some finance aspects to reach funds for a social enterprise I am heading for. Totally recommended!
By David K•
Sep 14, 2020
This course is just ok. There's somewhat of a deception running through that we're supposed to take it on faith that the cases we studied were successful based on the techniques or approaches we studied. While I liked all the interviews with the social projects, not a minute was spent on showing us the hard data of the results of all the real-life projects we studied. Did they get financed? At what levels? What were the outputs/outcomes? What return did investors get?
Some critical thinking skills development would have been appreciated to make this course more practical.
What are some of the ways to measure social impact? I know it was clearly stated that there's no standardized method but presenting some ways would have been helpful.
Annie is an enthusiastic and clear speaker but her flailing hand/arm gestures are really annoying.
I liked the assignments. They were a tad painful but well worth it to apply the course content and to engage us.
Overall, this is merely an introductory class at best to the subject. Not sure if there's a whole lot to apply to a job or career other than general awareness of the topic and possible sources of funding outside the traditional sources. Thanks!
By María I R R•
Jun 10, 2020
Great course, with quality video materials and clear and practical case studies. It's a great introduction to key concepts in innovative finance.
By AAYUSH M•
Feb 28, 2020
Nice course for understanding the social responsibility as a tool to enhance the financing activities in the current scenerio.
By Kevin P•
Mar 26, 2018
Really enjoyed the course, very interesting content and very practical and relevant. Made it easier to understand the concepts with the constant real life case studies and constantly being showed how they can be applied in real situations in an array of different areas.
Lecturers are really easy to understand and very good.
Overall really happy to have signed up and done the course, will certainly look for more courses offered by the same University/Team in the future.
By Diana T A•
Jun 15, 2020
The course was very well planned and tailored specifically to the topic of innovating financing for social enterprises. I enjoyed the weekly lectures that were professionally produced with succinct and direct-to-the-point information. The resources shared every week were also specific to the goal of the week's learning objectives and deep-dived into areas mentioned during lectures. Great course! I'd consider the University of Cape Town for other courses as well :)
By Ka L L•
Aug 29, 2019
An intensive overview of all innovative finance products suitable for learners from different levels. Thanks for interactive arrangement of professors who gave deep insights about innovative finance from simple concepts and guest speakers showcased their development process of innovative finance products. Practical and inspiring!
It is my first coursera experience and it really inspires me to go further for studies.
By Pat•
Jan 22, 2018
An excellent course to get you started in funding of social initiatives! Due to the project-based learning it is suited for learners of all levels and backgrounds - I can reassure the course will naturally draw your interest, which makes it a really light and unique learning experience.
By Ishara M•
Sep 9, 2019
This course provided a great foundation in innovative finance where core concepts were explained really well and this was supplemented with real-world examples in the form of the interesting case studies. Great work and thank you!
By Vandana T•
May 11, 2020
Was a very informative course. Worth the time spent doing the various assignments. Good content and easy to understand. The case studies give a very good insight into the various possibilities with innovative financing.
By Nadz•
May 23, 2021
It was a very deep experience and learning through agility and focus. The course is so descriptive and minimum difficulty, thanks to my core mentor Aunnie Patton Power and My 2nd Mentor Tsakane Ngoepe
and all mentors.
By Md. R N•
Apr 11, 2019
I really like this course. This course is very useful for person like me who has few ideas but don't know how to get finance and start their dream projects. I highly recommend this course for potential entrepreneurs
By Guillaume G•
May 29, 2018
Great course. The case studies are really good and the step by step design application process is really effective. I now have a something to work with before approaching the government of Maharashtra.
By Dieter E•
By Bianca•
Jun 15, 2020
this was a really great course full of usefull information which i can use for so many things in the business and finance sector.
By Thulani M•
Jun 16, 2020
An amazing course that should be on every business/economics/finance curriculum in this day and age, especially post COVID-19
By Ntuthuko M•
Nov 17, 2021
I highly recommend the course as it give a much broader understanding in terms of social investment and impact measurement.
By Kelsey L•
Oct 18, 2018
I loved this course! I learned so much about innovative financing and strategy formation around social entrepreneurship.
By Monica M•
Oct 5, 2020
Excellent presenters and content! The case studies were great for concretising concepts.
Engaged peers! Thanks all!
By Md. R I S•
Aug 28, 2020
Very much structured and precise contents. Learned a lot of new concepts. I'm grateful to the team. Thank you!
By Michellene B•
Jan 9, 2018
I thoroughly enjoyed it, great content and graphics. Thank you for sharing the the knowledge and insight
By Mike L•
Sep 27, 2019
Excellent course with good case studies, reference materials and active learners participation.
By Samuel•
Jan 13, 2018
Well produced content and interesting cases. I would definitely recommend this course to others.
By Deleted A•
Nov 18, 2019
Great course. I enjoyed the resources, case studies and interaction with other students.
By Jacques V•
Jul 6, 2020
Great course for introducing Sustainable Finance and impact investing!!